Dubai, UAE: CyberKnight announces its participation as the Principal Sponsor at the 13th annual e-Crime & Cybersecurity Congress in Dubai on March 7, as well as one of the largest exhibitors at GISEC 2022 on March 21-23. CyberKnight will highlight to regional IT Security leaders, the importance of observability and visibility while addressing today’s cybersecurity challenges. At the events, CyberKnight will also showcase its Zero Trust Security methodology – The ZTX Framework, alongside market-leading international cybersecurity vendors.

At the eCrime Congress, CyberKnight will be joined by:



• Checkmarx: Unified Application Security

• SolarWinds: IT Management and Remote Monitoring

“Due to the onslaught of ransomware and targeted attacks impacting customer operations in the region over the last couple of years, CyberKnight’s theme for GISEC this year is 'Business Interrupted: Insight into navigating the precarious cybersecurity landscape'. With our technology partners, we will be showcasing how observability and visibility are fundamental to a Zero Trust Security strategy. Zero Trust Security is relevant for companies looking to secure remote working, the cloud adoption journey and digital transformation,” commented Avinash Advani, the Founder & CEO at CyberKnight.

“GISEC is the largest IT Security event in the Middle East and covers key topics which matter most to CISOs and Security decision makers including trends such as the metaverse, crypto, dark web and cyberwarfare. As a trusted cybersecurity advisor to enterprises and government organizations in the region, being present at the show is essential for us as well as our participating vendors, who we will be supporting with one of the largest footprints at the event. We look forward to seeing our strategic customers and partners at the show,” added Vivek Gupta, Co-Founder and COO at CyberKnight.

The technologies that will be represented by CyberKnight at GISEC include:

• Crowdstrike - EDR, EPP, Threat Intelligence & IR

• Armis - Agentless IoT & OT Device Security

• Lookout - Mobile Threat Defense & Mobile App Security, CASB, SASE and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

• Netwrix - Data Access Governance, AD Security, File Integrity Monitoring

• Illumio - Zero Trust Microsegmentation

• Appgate - Zero Trust Remote Access

• Cyware – SOAR + TIP

• RedSeal – Cyber Risk Modelling

• PhishRod - Security Awareness, Training Platform & Phishing Simulation

• IronNet – Network Detection and Response

• Immersive Labs – Cyber Skills Development & Training Platform

• Utimaco - Hardware Security Modules (HSMs) and Key Management

• HelpSystems - Data Classification, Email Security, Managed File Transfer, VA/PT

• SolarWinds – IT Management and Remote Monitoring

• Seceon – aiSIEM / aiXDR

• BlueCat - Secure DNS, DHCP, IP Address Management

About CyberKnight:

CyberKnight Technologies is a cybersecurity focused value-added-distributor (VAD) covering the Middle East with on-the-ground presence in all key regional markets. Our ZTX (Zero Trust Security) methodology, based on the Forrester framework, incorporates emerging and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that protect the entire attack surface, by leveraging AI, threat intelligence and collective defense. CyberKnight helps security and risk teams at enterprise and government customers simplify breach detection, prevention, and incident response, while addressing regulatory compliance. CyberKnight's Art of Cybersecurity Distribution methodology enables strategic partners to achieve greater market penetration, return-on-investment, and time-to-value.