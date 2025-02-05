The February – May 2025 season features a diverse series of performances by Grammy-awarded musicians and prominent voices, including Angham, one of the Arab world’s most accomplished artists.

Exhibitions include the ongoing showcase of Zineb Sedira’s exceptional works and traditional Emirati crafts for younger visitors.

Abu Dhabi Children’s Library continues to offer daily and special monthly programmes to foster creativity and learning.

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Cultural Foundation, a cultural centre under the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has commenced its dynamic year-round programme for 2025.

For the February to May 2025 season, visitors can expect immersive performances by prominent and award-winning artists, exhibitions, and dynamic educational activities at Cultural Foundation’s Children’s Library and art studios, including workshops and courses.

The extensive lineup of activities underscore the efforts of DCT Abu Dhabi in fostering cultural enrichment, nurturing creativity among emerging talents, and promoting community engagement, in line with its vision to position Abu Dhabi as a global centre for arts and culture.

PERFORMANCES

Cultural Foundation’s performances include an eclectic blend of music, theatre, and dance, offering unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.

Kicking off the season with the Journey of Emirati Music by Eid Al Faraj and the Emirates Music Band, renowned musician Eid Al Faraj and his band will present a captivating exploration of Emirati music's rich history during the Al Hosn Festival. Performances will be held during the festival, which runs until 9 February, and will offer a rare glimpse into the band’s extensive archives, taking audiences on a journey from the golden era of vinyl records to the soulful compositions of the cassette era.

For younger audiences, The Lion Inside tells a heartwarming story about confidence and self-esteem, brought to life in partnership with Art For All. This bestselling tale, to be performed from 7 – 8 February, follows a shy mouse on a quest to find his roar, inspiring children to embrace their inner strength and individuality.

Music enthusiasts can look forward to an unforgettable evening with Angham, one of the Arab world's most accomplished artists, who will grace the stage on 14 February. Known for her powerful voice and unique blend of traditional Arabic music and modern pop, Angham’s exclusive concert celebrates her enduring legacy in the music industry.

Family-friendly entertainment continues with Potted Potter, a hilarious, fast-paced retelling of all seven Harry Potter books in a single performance, on 21 and 22 February. Presented in partnership with Outside The Box Events, this imaginative show will combine humour, interactive moments, and magical props to create a delightful experience for fans of all ages.

Another treat for young audiences is Spot's Birthday Party, a joyful and interactive adaptation of Eric Hill’s beloved classic Happy Birthday Spot. Taking place from 14 to 16 March, the event invites children to join Spot and his friends for a celebration filled with songs and party games. Presented in collaboration with Art For All, this lively performance is perfect for a family outing.

Dance enthusiasts will be captivated by Jungle Book Reimagined by Akram Khan Company, to be held on 4 and 5 April, presenting a bold adaptation of Kipling’s classic tale. Khan’s signature choreography, blending Kathak and contemporary dance, explores urgent themes such as climate change and human displacement, offering audiences a visually stunning and emotionally charged experience. This performance is supported by the British Council in the UAE.

Tesseract by Charles Atlas, Rashaun Mitchell, and Silas Riener presents a fusion of technology, dance, and visual storytelling. Taking place on 27 April, this multidisciplinary piece, presented in partnership with the US Embassy to the UAE and Culture Summit Abu Dhabi, combines a 3D film with a live performance to create a mesmerising interaction between physical and virtual spaces.

Jazz lovers can celebrate World Jazz Day 2025 with Khaleeji Jazz by Fathy Salama & Drummers from the UAE. Grammy-awarded jazz musician Fathy Salama will team up with Khaleeji drummers for a groundbreaking performance on 2 May that blends innovative jazz compositions with the rhythmic traditions of Khaleeji music, creating a vibrant fusion of cultures.

Film enthusiasts can enjoy the European Film Festival 2025, which returns with a diverse showcase of European cinema. This year’s festival, taking place from 19 – 25 May, will highlight universal themes of identity, resilience, and social change, while also fostering collaboration between European and UAE filmmakers through screenings and panel discussions. Organised by the European Union Delegation to the UAE in partnership with Cultural Foundation, the festival is a testament to the power of storytelling in connecting cultures.

EXHIBITIONS

Cultural Foundation’s programme also features an impressive array of exhibitions, celebrating diverse artistic expressions and cultural heritage.

Zineb Sedira: A Way of Resisting, A Way of Surviving, A Way of Life… presents the artist’s acclaimed film practice, spanning two decades (2002–2022). Opened in October last year and on view until 8 March, the exhibition showcases four key films that explore themes of migration, memory, and identity, offering a profound narrative grounded in Sedira’s autobiographical journey and her reflections on post-colonial realities.

Among the highlights is Dreams Have No Titles, the award-winning film first unveiled at the French Pavilion during the 59th Venice Biennale and later featured at the 14th Gwangju Biennale.

For younger audiences, the Crafts and Play exhibition provides an interactive exploration of traditional Emirati weaving techniques, including Sadu, Talli, and Khous. Designed for children aged 3–12, this engaging exhibition offers interactive playground games and guided tutorials that highlight the beauty and functionality of these iconic crafts, fostering a deeper appreciation for Emirati heritage. The exhibition opened in January and will be on view until 25 June.

The exhibition educates children about the unique materials, patterns, and textures of each craft. Visitors can interact with soft Sadu building blocks, play on a Talli slide, and explore a workshop area beneath a traditional Areesh tent. The exhibition also features information on traditional Emirati dress and the importance of these crafts to the cultural heritage of the UAE. These playful elements encourage children to engage with Emirati heritage in a fun and memorable way.

PUBLIC PROGRAMME

These exhibitions are complemented by Cultural Foundation’s robust public programme, featuring talks, tours, workshops, residencies and mentorship initiatives that aim to engage audiences of all ages, while nurturing the next generation of creative talent and thinkers.

ABU DHABI CHILDREN’S LIBRARY

Abu Dhabi Children’s Library at Cultural Foundation serves as a knowledge and sustainable learning hub for children up to 14 years old. It offers a rich selection of fiction, non-fiction, novels, autobiographies, and reference materials in multiple languages for young readers.

The library combines daily and special monthly programmes, fostering creativity, learning, and innovation. Children can engage in a variety of activities focused on early childhood development, reading, writing, arts, crafts, and exploration in the library’s interactive learning and play spaces.

AL MARSAM AL HOR, BAIT AL KHATT, AND CHILDREN’S ART CENTRE STUDIOS

Cultural Foundation continues to offer a wide variety of educational courses and workshops for adults and children at its art studios, including Bait Al Khatt, Al Marsam Al Hor, and the Children’s Art Centre. These venues provide an opportunity for community members to enhance their artistic skills in a range of disciplines such as drawing, painting, sculpture, pottery, fashion design, sewing, and Arabic calligraphy.

Entrance to Cultural Foundation is free, with some activities ticketed. For more information about shows, exhibitions, art activities and tickets, please visit culturalfoundation.ae. Cultural Foundation welcomes visitors from Saturday to Thursday from 9am to 8pm, and on Fridays from 2pm to 8pm.

About Cultural Foundation

Opened in 1981 under the directives of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Cultural Foundation was the United Arab Emirates’ first multi-purpose community centre, a public institution with a mandate to foster and nurture cultural consciousness for all citizens of the recently unified UAE. Placed next to the historic Qasr al Hosn, this building fundamentally represented a new outlook on the role of culture in the modern UAE, with the introduction of the first national library, a theatre, and a multi-purpose exhibition hall. Between 2009 and 2018, the Cultural Foundation underwent extensive conservation measures including repairs, rehabilitation, and some adaptive reuse. Its much-anticipated reopening took place in December 2018.

The Cultural Foundation presents a cutting-edge visual arts programme of exhibitions, workshops, and events. It also showcases a world-class, contemporary, and home-grown performing arts programme in its newly renovated 900-seat theatre. It has transformed its library to become the Abu Dhabi Children’s Library. The state-of-the-art facility presents innovative hands-on learning programmes for children and families.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae

