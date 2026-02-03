Abu Dhabi, UAE: Under the patronage of the UAE Cyber Security Council, the OT Security First Forum will be held on 4 February 2026 at Rosewood Abu Dhabi, bringing together senior government leaders, regulators, Chief Information Security Officers CISOs, and industry pioneers to address one of the most Critical challenges of the digital era: securing operational technology (OT) environments that underpin national energy and utilities infrastructure.

As the UAE accelerates its digital transformation agenda, the convergence of Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) has fundamentally reshaped the threat landscape, exposing critical systems to increasingly complex cyber risks. OT Security First stands as the region’s only dedicated platform directly aligned with national initiatives focused on advanced OT security, AI-driven threat automation, and the establishment of a Cyber Centre of Excellence, reinforcing the UAE’s leadership in safeguarding mission-critical infrastructure.

The forum will focus on safeguarding Industrial Control Systems (ICS), SCADA, and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) environments, with strategic discussions centred on OT risk management, AI-powered threat detection and response, cyber resilience across energy and utilities sectors, supply chain security, regulatory readiness, and cross-sector collaboration. By integrating cutting-edge OT technologies with regional expertise, OT Security First aims to move beyond dialogue and enable actionable strategies that strengthen cyber resilience across the ecosystem.

Commenting on the importance of the forum, H.E. Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for UAE Government, said: “As we stand at the precipice of a new digital age, the convergence of IT and OT has dissolved traditional security perimeters, creating a landscape where the physical and digital worlds are inextricably linked. OT Security First Forum reflects the UAE’s proactive stance in defining global standards for critical infrastructure defence. It serves as a vital nexus for collaboration, uniting government leadership and industry pioneers to fortify the energy and utilities sector—the cornerstone of our economic stability and national security.”

He added: “By convening the brightest minds in Abu Dhabi, we aim to move beyond discussion and accelerate the implementation of robust, AI-driven security frameworks. This unified effort strengthens our resilience against complex hybrid threats and ensures that the UAE’s ambitious journey toward energy diversification and smart city integration remains secure and uninterrupted.”

OT Security First Forum is expected to attract key decision-makers from government entities, energy producers, utility providers, infrastructure operators, technology innovators, and cybersecurity leaders from across the region, positioning the UAE at the forefront of a secure and resilient digital future.

The forum is supported by leading industry partners and sponsors like Yokogawa, seclab and Dragos, whose expertise continues to play a critical role in advancing secure and resilient critical infrastructure across the region.