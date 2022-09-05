Doha – Qatar: Crowell & Moring and the German Business Council Qatar (GBCQ) recently co-hosted an event on Qatar’s evolving dispute resolution landscape and its impact on strategically negotiating disputes clauses.

A presentation on ‘Dispute Resolution Clauses: Adding Value to Business Deals’ was delivered at the event, which took place on August 29 at the W Hotel Doha, included lawyers from the firm’s Doha office.

The session was aimed to equip attendees with updates on the dispute resolution system in Qatar, as well as provide strategic tips for drafting powerful dispute resolution clauses.

Ilef Ajra, the representative of the German Industry and Commerce Office (AHK), presented opening remarks on behalf of the German Business Council: “Disputes arise from time to time as part of doing business, and conflict resolution is a crucial skill that benefits professionals across all types of career paths. For businesses, it will be useful to know and understand methods of dispute resolution.’’

Tarek Saad, senior counsel in Crowell’s Doha office, provided attendees with key analysis and factors to consider to gain value in a business deal transaction when drafting dispute resolution clauses in contracts based on three decades of experience leading teams working on all aspects of resolving complex, typically high-value disputes for clients in the Middle East, Europe, Australia, the United States, and Canada. “Many negotiators fail to obtain good value for their clients or companies in transactions because they give little to no attention to the dispute resolution scheme in their contract. This can end up costing businesses hundreds of thousands of dollars arguing with their counterparty about issues that don’t even concern the actual substance and merits of the dispute,” Mr. Saad told the group.

Based on his expereince handling complex and high-value national and international commercial litigation and arbitration proceedings, Tamim Momeni, a Doha-based associate, offered attendees an overview of various dispute resolution methods, including new institutions and services in Qatar. Mr. Momeni noted that “Qatar’s recent unveiling of new forums and laws for commercial dispute resolution will be welcomed by the business community as it provides parties with more choice and potentially more expeditious means for resolving their disputes.”

The lawyers also shed light on relevant case examples and practical advice for both lawyers and non-lawyers.

About Crowell & Moring LLP – Qatar

Crowell & Moring LLP Qatar is the Middle East & North Africa headquarters of the international, full service law firm that represents clients in litigation and arbitration, regulatory and policy, and transactional and corporate matters. The firm, which also has offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia, is globally recognized for its representation of Fortune 500 companies in high-stakes litigation and government-facing matters, as well as its ongoing commitment to pro bono service, diversity, equity, and inclusion.

About German Business Council Qatar

The GBCQ is a non-profit organization and business platform, founded in 2002. The GBCQ is closely cooperating with the German Industry and Commerce Office in Qatar (AHK Representative) in order to promote, cultivate and assist business relations between Germany and Qatar. GBCQ Business events and gatherings serve to provide regular opportunities for networking and exchange information