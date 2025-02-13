Abu Dhabi, UAE: Crimson Founders, a curated and impact-driven global platform, connecting MIT and Harvard-affiliated startup founders with investors and strategic partners, is set to host The Crimson Collective Week 1.0 in the United Arab Emirates from February 24-28, 2025. This initiative brings together 19 cutting-edge startups, each with at least one founder who is a student, graduate, professor, post-doc, or researcher of a degree program at MIT and/or Harvard, in alignment with the UAE’s Entrepreneurial Nation 2031 vision and its ambition to foster world-class innovation.

The highlight of the week is the Crimson Founders MIT & Harvard Startups Demo Session at the Future 100 Forum at Investopia 2025, scheduled for February 26 and 27 at The St. Regis Saadiyat Island Resort, Abu Dhabi. In collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Economy’s Future 100 initiative, this high-profile event will feature six exceptional startups presenting on stage, with participation from an additional 13 MIT & Harvard-affiliated companies, engaging with investors, leaders in the UAE entrepreneurial ecosystem, and key industry stakeholders.

Crimson Founders selected this exclusive cohort from a highly competitive pool of 52 applicants, ensuring that only the most innovative and investment-ready companies are showcased. The six presenting startups include:

Amplified Industries, Inc. – AI-powered optimization for oil & gas operations.

– AI-powered optimization for oil & gas operations. Applied AI Corporation – UAE-based enterprise AI platform for finance, healthcare, and government sectors.

– UAE-based enterprise AI platform for finance, healthcare, and government sectors. Helix Carbon, Inc. – Developing next-gen electrolyzers to convert CO₂ into valuable chemicals for carbon-neutral iron production.

– Developing next-gen electrolyzers to convert CO₂ into valuable chemicals for carbon-neutral iron production. Hexembio Inc. – Advanced stem cell therapy for longevity and immune system rejuvenation.

– Advanced stem cell therapy for longevity and immune system rejuvenation. ML Tech – Institutional-grade digital asset investment platform.

– Institutional-grade digital asset investment platform. Spectrohm, Inc. – High-speed AI-powered security inspection technology.

These startups, originating from the United States, United Arab Emirates, Germany, Hong Kong, and the United Kingdom, are driving groundbreaking innovations across AI, SaaS, fintech, biotech, healthcare, energy, sustainability, chemicals, defense, cybersecurity, and supply chain & logistics—all critical areas of interest not only to regional investors and sovereign wealth funds but also to the UAE as a country that is actively developing these sectors and aims to strengthen them as part of its national innovation and economic diversification strategy.

Crimson Collective Week 1.0 in the United Arab Emirates: Expanding Opportunities Beyond Investopia

Crimson Founders is spearheading a dynamic initiative to integrate startups into the UAE’s thriving business ecosystem. This week-long program features exclusive engagements with government entities, innovation hubs, and corporate leaders, designed to introduce MIT and Harvard-affiliated startups to strategic investment and growth opportunities. Crimson Founders is partnering with Investopia, Future 100, DMCC, Al Tamimi & Company, Dubai Future Foundation, and potentially two major UAE sovereign funds, expanding the visibility and impact of these international startups.

While The Crimson Collective launches in the UAE, Crimson Founders aims to bring this initiative to other global entrepreneurial hubs, including New York, Boston, Silicon Valley, India, and Singapore. By doing so, the organization reinforces its commitment to fostering international startup ecosystems and bridging innovators with global capital and strategic markets.

Why We Chose the UAE for the Inaugural Crimson Collective Week

The UAE offers a strong and rapidly growing ecosystem for startups, investment, and expansion, making it an ideal launchpad for the first Crimson Collective Week. The key factors influencing this decision include:

Government-backed initiatives that support innovation and entrepreneurship.

A strategic location connecting global markets across Europe, Asia, and Africa.

A rapidly growing investment ecosystem, including sovereign wealth funds and venture capital firms.

Established and expanding industries, including AI, energy, sustainability, supply chain & logistics, smart city development, infrastructure, real estate, and hospitality.

By launching in the UAE, Crimson Founders provides startups with access to a rapidly expanding innovation ecosystem, fostering connections with investors, accelerators, and industry leaders.

A Vision for Global Expansion

“Our goal is to create a seamless bridge between the world's most innovative entrepreneurial ecosystems and the UAE’s fast-growing innovation hub,” said Anoosheh Kalantari, Founding Partner & Managing Director of Crimson Founders. “With The Crimson Collective, we aim to replicate this model in key global markets, accelerating the international growth of startups while reinforcing our commitment to fostering a world-class entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

About CRIMSON FOUNDERS

Crimson Founders is a global platform dedicated to connecting startups led by MIT and Harvard entrepreneurs with investors, industry leaders, innovation ecosystems, and government initiatives. Through curated demo days, venture programs, info sessions, and select networking events, we foster innovation, facilitate meaningful connections, and support startups in scaling their ventures.

With a deep commitment to empowering founders, Crimson Founders is building a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem and community where the world’s most promising startups can thrive—both regionally and globally.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anoosheh Kalantari

Founder, Crimson Founders

anoosheh@crimsonfounders.com