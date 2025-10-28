Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Crescent Enterprises reaffirmed its commitment to advancing sustainable, inclusive, and innovation-led urban growth as a Premier Partner of the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit (APCS) and Mayors’ Forum, hosted this week at Expo City Dubai. The summit convened over 1,500 mayors, deputy mayors, and senior city officials together with leaders from business, investment, and innovation to share ideas and forge partnerships shaping the cities of tomorrow.

As part of its participation, Crescent Enterprises – together with its subsidiary Gulftainer – co-hosted an exclusive Dinner in the Desert for visiting mayors and delegates, celebrating the power of connection between people, cities, and ideas, and reflecting the UAE’s enduring commitment to dialogue and collaboration.

“The UAE’s story is one of partnership – bringing the public, private, and philanthropic sectors together to turn bold city ambitions into deliverable, sustainable projects. Hosting the APCS Mayors’ Forum in Dubai builds on that legacy, from Expo 2020 to COP28, and signals our determination to share what works here and learn from what works in your cities,” said Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises.

Crescent Enterprises senior representatives contributed to several key sessions at the summit, sharing perspectives on the evolving role of the private sector in enabling sustainable and technologically advanced urban ecosystems. Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at Crescent Enterprises, participated in the Big Picture Session: ‘From Data-Rich to Data-Smart: Unlocking Urban Intelligence for the Next Generation of Cities.’ He highlighted how the private sector can help cities move from being data-rich to decision-wise – through inclusive digital infrastructure, upskilling, and innovation-driven partnerships that unlock new pathways to sustainability and resilience.

“The next generation of cities will be defined by how well we convert data into insight, and insight into inclusive opportunity,” said Tushar Singhvi. “At Crescent Enterprises, we invest across the digital infrastructure and innovation ecosystem – from fintech and medtech to mobility and foodtech – helping fast-track best-in-class services and building more intelligent, connected, and inclusive cities.”

Farid Belbouab, Group CEO of Gulftainer, joined the Deep Dive: ‘Blue Economy: How Can Coastal Economies Flourish While Regenerating the Ecosystems That Sustain Them?’ hosted by Dubai Chambers. He spoke on how ports and logistics can play a transformative role in enabling sustainable growth across coastal and trade-dependent economies – advancing digital integration, circular logistics, and inclusive value chains that balance economic progress with environmental stewardship.

“Ports are more than gateways of trade – they are enablers of economic ecosystems that connect communities to opportunity,” said Farid Belbouab. “Through smarter logistics, circular supply chains, and stronger public-private collaboration, we can drive both prosperity and regeneration for future generations.”

Crescent Enterprises’ participation at APCS 2025 reflects its multi-platform strategy to bridge innovation with impact across its operating divisions: CE-Operates, CE-Invests, CE-Ventures, and CE-Creates – spanning logistics, technology, sustainable industries, and venture development. Through its investments and partnerships, Crescent Enterprises is helping build the systems and infrastructure that make cities more efficient, inclusive, and future-ready – aligning with the UAE’s vision for sustainable urban transformation and the summit’s overarching theme of “Connecting Cities, Creating Futures.”

About Crescent Enterprises

Crescent Enterprises is a multinational company based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with strategic investments across sectors. Established in 2007, the business comprises a diversified group of 57 subsidiaries, affiliates, and investments across 19 countries, and employs more than 1,600 people.

The corporate structure has four platforms: CE‑Operates, CE‑Invests, CE‑Ventures, and CE‑Creates. The platforms span various business sectors, including ports, logistics, food and beverages, healthcare, life sciences, and business aviation. They also include business verticals, such as private equity, venture capital, and business incubation. Crescent Enterprises is a subsidiary of Crescent Group, a family-owned business shaping the MENA region’s economy for over 50 years. www.crescententerprises.com

For media inquiries please contact:

Charlie Scott, cscott@crescent.ae

Ghyna Kurdy, g.kurdy@saharapr.com