Dubai: COP28’s Green Zone promises a mix of enjoyable and insightful sessions designed for families and individuals passionate about climate action on Monday December 4.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of food choices with over 90 food and beverage outlets featuring a diverse range of cuisines. There will be a unique 100 percent vegan food truck park and Alkebulan, the world’s first African dining hall.

Selected restaurants in the Green Zone include Assembly Mezze & Skewers, Alif Café, PXB, The Four Food Truck Parks, Q Coffee, Hideaway, Reform Bar & Grill, Tost, and several others. Remember to make a reservation for a restaurant in the Green Zone via Eat App. Do not miss the Expo City Farm, featuring both indoor and outdoor spaces growing crops, fruits, and vegetables.

Green Zone Stage Highlights on 4 December include:

Your Better Notice: Engin Altan Düzyatan, a renowned Turkish actor and documentary producer, explores the critical issue of plastic waste and microplastics in his second documentary. Supported by Socar Türkiye, ENBD Denizbank, and BCSD Türkiye, the documentary delves into the global challenge of marine creatures succumbing to plastic pollution. The panel will discuss potential solutions through a circular economy approach. It will be held from 1 pm - 1:45 pm.

The Climate & Us: Understanding the Climate & Health Equation will address the inseparable link between climate change and human health. BBC StoryWorks and the Global Climate and Health Alliance will present cinematic films exploring challenges and solutions to securing planetary health. The screening will highlight the communities actively protecting their health in the face of the climate crisis. It will be held from 3 pm - 3:45 pm.

No More Opportunity will be a session that will reflect on the profound influence of the sea on human life. Exploring the emotional and existential impact of the sea, the documentary emphasizes the sea’s integral role in shaping the rhythms and cycles defining our existence on Earth. It will be held from 4:20 pm - 4:50 pm.

A Night for the Ocean feat. Sounds of the Ocean will be presented by global NGO partners Whale and Dolphin Conservation and Oceanic Global. This captivating session features the award-winning immersive experience 'Sounds of the Ocean.' The evening includes bilingual poetry, music, dance, and oceanic imagery, offering an enchanting exploration of ocean conservation and ancient wisdom through Indigenous perspectives. It will be held from 7 pm - 8 pm.

In addition to family-focused sessions, COP2’s Green Zone will offer a variety of events for climate actionists on finance, trade, gender equality, and accountability. Important events include:

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit session will be held from 9:30 am - 2:30 pm at Connect Conference Center. Throughout COP28, ADSW will provide a platform, bridging the blue and green zones by facilitating climate action discussions between accredited parties, observer delegates, and the general public.

It will feature a series of keynote speeches, fireside chats and panel discussions focusing on sustainable investments, climate innovations, and financial inclusion for a just transition. Sessions will be outcome-focused and followed by a series of ADSW roundtables at COP28 and beyond.

Restoring Confidence in Voluntary Carbon Markets is scheduled from 10 am – 11 am at Impact Hub, level 5 majlis. The event’s objective is to establish a comprehensive integrity framework across the entire Voluntary Carbon Markets value chain. The framework will involve mutual endorsement of respective roles and provide a clear guide for corporations initiating their net-zero journey.

Turbocharging Sustainable Finance and Capital Markets in MEA will take place from 10 am to 11 am at Connect Conference Center. It will highlight the global necessity of sustainable and green finance in addressing climate challenges and promoting responsible investment. To achieve the estimated $100-150 trillion required for the global transition to a low-carbon economy by 2050, a substantial portion, $60-80 trillion, must be invested in the global south. The UAE aims to bridge this gap by mobilizing the green capital markets ecosystem in the region, leveraging the momentum generated by COP28 to establish the UAE as a regional center of excellence in green and sustainable finance. Key initiatives by partners and stakeholders will be announced and discussed to stimulate the growth of the regional market for climate and sustainable financing.

Voices and Ventures: Women Driving Climate Solutions, scheduled from 10 am to 11 am at Impact Hub, level 1 atrium, will emphasize the crucial role of women as decision-makers and change leaders in driving inclusive and effective climate solutions. The session aims to challenge the perception of women as climate victims, exploring barriers and opportunities for more equitable deployment of climate capital.

Governing the Net Zero Transition: From a Groundswell of Voluntary Action to Global Ground Rules for the Economy will take place from 11 am to 12 pm at the Women’s Pavilion majlis. Presented by professors from Oxford University and private sector practitioners, the event aims to recognize the private sector’s role in environmental goals and promote a global conversation on accountability and regulation. Participants will gain insights into best practices, regulations, and innovative solutions to drive positive change. The session features the expertise of professors and practitioners on business, sustainability, and policy.

Forging the Path to Net Zero: How to Drive a World-Class Net-Zero Transformation from 1 pm to 2 pm at the Women’s Pavilion majlis, will be a masterclass that will address identifying a company's decarbonization potential, implementing a customized transition plan, and proficiently monitoring, tracking, and reporting progress. Participants can expect insights into tools and frameworks that facilitate a successful transition, along with relevant examples from diverse sectors and geographies.

Financing the New Climate Economy is scheduled from 2 pm to 3 pm at the Impact Hub, level 5 majlis. The focus of the event will be on deepening discussions about current obstacles hindering investments in climate solutions, especially in emerging markets and developing countries. The event aims to identify innovative approaches and tools to overcome these barriers, facilitating the flow of capital at scale into transformative solutions and technologies, particularly in developing countries.

Empowering Green Skill Development for Sustainable Supply Chains session has been scheduled from 6 pm to 7 pm at Impact Hub, level 5 majlis. The session will aim to address the current deficiency in green skills and its impact on trade. It will explore the importance of green skills development in accelerating sustainable supply chains. The discussion will focus on building capacity through training at both national and international levels, with a specific emphasis on the development and up-skilling of human capital, particularly in the context of green skills for sustainable trade.

Besides these many events, here is a quick snapshot of events that are open to all.

At the Energy Transition Hub

Climate Change Challenges to the Safety of Nuclear Installations will be presented by the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation and International Atomic Energy Agency (10 am to 12 pm).

The CSO Agenda: Empowering Your Organization to Operationalize Sustainability with Data and AI by IBM (4:30 pm to 6 pm).

At the Climate Finance Hub

Embracing Green Capital Markets will be presented by Emirates NBD (4:30 pm to 6 pm).

At the Knowledge Hub

From Billions to Trillions: Unlocking the Next Wave of Capital for Sustainability Investing by McKinsey & Co (12:30 pm to 2 pm).

Dr (AI) Will See (All of) You Now (2:30 pm to 4 pm).

Building Confidence in a Sustainable Future by Ernst & Young (4:30 pm to 6 pm).

At the Technology and Innovation Hub

Demystifying the Climate Capital Stack will be presented by Riffle Ventures (10:45 am to 11:20 am).

Public Finance Powers Private Investment by New Energy Nexus (11:20 am to 12 pm).

Unlocking Corporate Finance for Climatetech by Deloitte (12 pm to 12:35 pm).

State of Climate Venture Funding Globally: Are We Moving Fast Enough? by VentureSouq and Global Ventures (12:35 pm to 1:25 pm).

Are Family Offices the Missing Link to the Climate Finance Capital Stack? by Emirates Family Office Association (2:50 pm to 3:40 pm).

Gender and Climate-Smart Investing: The Key to Advancing Climate Solutions by 2X Global (4:30 pm to 5:35 pm).

