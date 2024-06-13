At the opening session of the conference, H.E. Adnan Amin emphasized the importance of building on COP28's historic outcomes and highlighted the need to set a new finance goal that mobilizes adequate, affordable, and accessible support while respecting existing commitments.

Bonn: A COP28 Presidency team, led by CEO His Excellency Adnan Amin and UN Climate Change High-Level Champion Razan Al Mubarak, has successfully concluded its participation in the Bonn Climate Change Conference, during which the team urged Parties to raise their climate ambitions and made concrete progress on implementing the historic UAE Consensus.

The Bonn Climate Change Conference, which took place from 3 to 13 June, is held each year by the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and marks the halfway stage between COPs. Delegates from the Parties attended the conference as part of their preparation for COP29, which will be held in Azerbaijan this November.

At the opening session, H.E. Adnan Amin underscored the importance of building on the historic outcomes made in Dubai during COP28, and highlighted the critical work required this year to establish a new finance goal at COP29 that mobilizes adequate, affordable, and accessible support, while respecting existing commitments.

Encouraging Parties to raise their ambition and meet the goals of the UAE Consensus, H.E. said that the “course correction to keep 1.5 within reach and build global resilience requires a transformation of the world’s current development model. It must be guided by the latest science as well as equity, so that climate ambition can drive social and economic prosperity for all.”

The COP Presidencies Troika also held its first informal consultation, chaired by H.E. Adnan Amin, with Heads of Delegation, who provided positive feedback on the approach so far from the Troika and underscored the importance of its work to further raise ambition for Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and drive implementation of the UAE Consensus.

The COP Presidencies Troika also hosted an incubator workshop focused on driving greater ambition in the next round of NDCs, engaging Parties in a dialogue on how the UN system and partners can support them in the design, delivery and implementation of their upcoming NDCs.

The COP28 Presidency also formally launched the Technical Cooperation Collaborative (TCC) at the conference – a technical group designed to support implementation of the COP28 UAE Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action. The TCC marks a major milestone in transforming agriculture and food systems to address climate challenges effectively.

The Presidency took part in a number of events that are key to achieving the goals of the UAE Consensus, including the first Dialogue under the United Arab Emirates Just Transition Work Programme, and the Expert Dialogue on Mountains and Climate Change, which were both mandated by Parties.

Throughout the conference, COP28 officials emphasized the need for a robust and responsive new finance goal and urged Parties to make significant progress on this core area and lay the groundwork for COP29 in Baku. Taking part in the Tenth Technical Expert Dialogue on the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG), COP28 Deputy Chief Negotiator Omar Al Braiki emphasized the importance of delivering a robust, comprehensive, and responsive NCQG that reflects our collective ambition and commitment to addressing the priorities and needs of developing countries.

COP28’s Action Agenda team participated in over 10 side events, with roadmaps laid out for cementing key COP28 outcomes at COP29. Razan Al Mubarak's work on simultaneous implementation of the UAE Consensus and the Global Biodiversity Framework was well received.

Ahead of key global meetings this year focused on climate change, biodiversity and desertification – the three Rio Conventions – the COP28 and COP29 Presidencies convened the Rio Presidencies of China, Côte d’Ivoire, Colombia, and Brazil to discuss pathways for delivering integrated actions across climate, nature and land for people and planet.

In addition, at an event on cities and multilevel climate action, Al Mubarak highlighted the importance of subnational action. Discussions focused on accelerating and stocktaking the implementation of ambitious, inclusive, and multilevel climate action through the Coalition for High Ambition Multilevel Partnerships (CHAMP) Pledge. The COP28 team, alongside the endorsers of the CHAMP pledge, shared national experiences and discussed emerging needs and solutions for implementing the pledge.

A key outcome from COP28 was the institutionalization of a Youth Climate Champion within the UAE Consensus, putting youth at the heart of climate action. Alongside COP29 and YOUNGO, the COP28 Presidency convened partners in a side event focused on youth, discussing ways to give young people’s demands greater prominence, and assessing progress and identifying gaps in youth inclusion within international climate policy processes.

