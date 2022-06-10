Dubai - The fifth Construction Technology Festival (CTF) successfully concluded on June 8. The renowned event showcasing digitalisation and sustainability welcomed over 500 attendees, including industry experts, dignitaries, and AEC (Architecture, Engineering, Construction) leaders.

Held at The Address Hotel, Dubai Marina on the 7th and 8th of June, attendees enjoyed networking and opportunities to collaborate with like-minded professionals. The Construction Technology Festival also hosted the first PropTech Festival to bring together the entire value chain to focus on how technology can be better scaled across each discipline. Highlighting digital asset management, property management, facility and community management, attendees learned about how digital innovations can increase asset value, reduce operational costs and deliver better experiences for end-users.

On the last day of the festival, Katie Briggs, Show Director at Construction Technology Festival and Partner at b2b Connect, said, “It was a delight to host, introduce and interact with the AEC industry’s digital advocates. CTF is firmly establishing itself as the region’s annual platform to help the industry collaborate in delivering assets faster, greener and more cost-efficiently’’.

Exploring 10+ digital disciplines

The Festival took a deep dive into 10+ digital disciplines, including Digital Twins, Internet Of Things (IoT), Drones, Machine Learning, the Metaverse, Gamification, ERP implementation and many more.

150+ renowned speakers

Influential speakers from The Red Sea Development Company, ROSHN, Dubai Municipality, DAMAC Properties, Deyaar, Saudi Aramco, and others discussed key matters related to changing industry practices, including digital transformation, virtual construction, modern methods of construction, ways to decarbonise the built environment, migrating to the cloud, and many more engaging topics. More than 150 expert speakers from leading organisations were present to share their experiences and expertise.

Meet the winners

The Construction Technology Awards 2022 recognised the best-in-class people, projects and organisations that have embraced digitalisation and sustainability and are now reaping the benefits.

+BIM PROJECT OF THE YEAR

SEAWORLD ABU DHABI

MIRAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

+DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF THE YEAR

SOBHA FACADES

+DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION OF THE YEAR

HIGHLY COMMENDED

ARAMCO – PROJECT MANAGEMENT OFFICE DEPARTMENT

+DIGITAL PROJECT OF THE YEAR

THE STORM - DUBAI HILLS INDOOR COASTER

CUNDALL

+DIGITAL TWIN PROJECT OF THE YEAR

DUBAI DIGITAL TWIN PROJECT

DUBAI MUNICIPALITY

+DIGITAL TWIN PROJECT OF THE YEAR

HIGHLY COMMENDED

ADNOC AL YASAT IWC

KENT

+DIGITAL DESIGN ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR

CUNDALL

+BIM ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR

KHATIB & ALAMI

+BIM ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR

HIGHLY COMMENDED

THE RED SEA DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

+STARTUP OF THE YEAR

HYPERTUNNEL LIMITED

+OFFSITE PROJECT OF THE YEAR

TURTLE BAY HOTEL AND COASTAL VILLAGE RESIDENTIAL BUILDINGS AT THE RED SEA PROJECT

DUBOX

+TECHNOLOGY FOR GOOD AWARD

DOWNTOWN VIEWS II

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION MIDDLE EAST

+SUSTAINABLE ORGANISATION OF THE YEAR

CUNDALL

+CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR

MOTT MACDONALD

+CONSULTANT OF THE YEAR

HIGHLY COMMENDED

AECOM

+CONTRACTOR OF THE YEAR

CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION MIDDLE EAST

+CLIENT OF THE YEAR

ICD BROOKFIELD PLACE

+CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGY LEADER OF THE YEAR

PRAKASH SENGHANI

JLL

+BIM CHAMPION OF THE YEAR

JUAN TENA FLOREZ

KEO INTERNATIONAL CONSULTANTS

+WOMAN IN CONTECH OF THE YEAR

SHILPA MISTRY-McCALLUM

MOTT MACDONALD

+CONSTRUCTION TECHNOLOGY RISING STAR OF THE YEAR

HUSSEIN RIDA

KHATIB & ALAMI

+DIGITAL CONSTRUCTION HUB AWARD FOR PROJECT EXCELLENCE

THE RED SEA DEVELOPMENT COMPANY

“Congratulations to the winners of this year’s Construction Technology Awards. I was thrilled to witness the pioneering work taking place by the companies across the region. I believe that we are currently seeing an unprecedented revolution in construction. By helping to lead that revolution, those taking part in the Construction Technology Awards are delivering rewards not just for shareholders, but for the planet and its citizens alike. Well done to all!” said Sam Stacey, ISCF Challenge Director for Construction, UK Research & Innovation and one of the independent judges at the Awards.

After winning three trophies, including the coveted Sustainable Organisation of the year Award the Cundall team said ‘’At Cundall, we are pushing the boundaries of engineering design. For us every project is an opportunity to make a positive impact. Using digital tools, we were able to deliver designs that are not only good for clients but also for the environment”

For more information on the winning entries visit: https://ctf-uae.com/winners-2022

CTF thanks its supporters and sponsors

CTF was made possible with the generous support of Saudi Contractors Authority and our numerous sponsors, including Oracle Construction & Engineering, Yardi, Urban Surveys, Procore, RIB CCS, Knauf, Milwaukee, Conser Consulting Engineering Services, Autodesk, Bentley Systems, Polypipe Middle East, Constal, Concr, SenseHawk, Signax Software, AMANA, Wakecap, AKSA Power Generation, Tactive Software Systems, PlanRadar, Gulf Construction, Digital Construction Hub, CIOB, and News on Projects.

For more information regarding CTF, please visit https://ctf-uae.com/home.