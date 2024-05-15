Dubai - Ventures Connect proudly announces the much-anticipated Construction Technology ConFex (CTF) UAE 2024, set to take place from 3rd to 4th June 2024 at the esteemed Ritz Carlton JBR Hotel Dubai. Co-located with the Property Technology ConFex, this event stands as a beacon of innovation and collaboration, providing a crucial platform for industry leaders, innovators, and practitioners to gather, exchange knowledge, and explore cutting-edge advancements reshaping the construction landscape.

CTF UAE 2024 will spotlight the imperative steps required for the industry to achieve decarbonization in a structured and effective manner. With a focus on sustainability and digital adoption for enhanced project outcomes, CTF continues to highlight the nation's commitment to pioneering a greener, more sustainable future.

The event will feature a lineup of over 180 industry experts from the region and beyond, offering invaluable insights into a wide range of construction technologies for climate and decarbonisation, well-being and social agenda, viability and competitive edge, and productivity and performance.

The Seventh Construction Technology ConFex aims to empower industry professionals to leverage technology that will help address key challenges such as improving project efficiency and productivity, enhancing sustainability practices, ensuring worker safety and delivering high-quality construction projects.

Anticipating over 1000 attendees from across 20 countries, CTF UAE 2024 will delve into a comprehensive agenda covering vital topics such as Sustainability, Scaling Up Adoption, Dealing With the Human Factor, PMIS, ERP, Digital Twins, BIM, Cloud, AI, and more. Attendees can expect immersive experiences through keynote addresses, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and product demonstrations, providing unparalleled opportunities for learning and networking.

Among the esteemed sponsors and exhibitors participating in this year's event are Khatib & Alami, Urban Surveys, ThinkProject, Wakecap, AtkinsRéalis, Angelswing, OmranTech, Propertise, ZWSOFT, Xpedeon, Pulse IOT, Stanley Black & Decker, Zepth, Softtech, Ellisdon, Alacakaya, Green Figure Technique, Danaos Projects Software Solutions, Nagarro, Kontard, Maksa Pergola, ECC, Desert Board, Bentley, ProjectPro, DCHUB, and Ventures Onsite.

Construction Technology Awards 2024 Finalists Revealed

The anticipation mounts with the announcement of the finalists for the Construction Technology Awards 2024, held as part of CTF UAE 2024. With an overwhelming response of over 200 entries across 16 different categories, the competition showcased the industry's finest achievements in technology implementation, digital transformation, and sustainability leadership. The winners, selected based on criteria such as strategy, innovation, and benefit realization, will be unveiled on 4th June 2024. For more information about this year’s shortlist, visit www.ctf-awards.com/shortlist_2024

Property Technology ConFex 2024

In conjunction with CTF, the Property Technology ConFex 2024 will bring together Owners, Asset Management (AM), Property Management (PM), Facilities Management (FM), Community Management (CM), and Commercial Real Estate professionals. Together, they will explore digital use-cases aimed at enhancing profitability, end-user experience, and operational efficiencies while reducing carbon emissions.

CTF UAE 2024 promises to be an enlightening, engaging, and dynamic event that attendees simply cannot afford to miss. For further information, including registration details, agenda topics, and a comprehensive list of speakers and exhibitors, please visit the Construction Technology ConFex website, www.ctf-uae.com