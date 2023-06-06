Dubai - The highly anticipated sixth Construction Technology ConFEX (CTF) successfully concluded on June 1, bringing together more than 600 key stakeholders and industry professionals from around the world. This year's edition of CTF focused on sustainability and digital adoption for better project outcomes, aligning with the UAE's Year of Sustainability and its hosting of COP 28.

“As the UAE takes center stage in the global sustainability movement, CTF emphasized the crucial steps that the construction industry must take to achieve decarbonization in a structured and effective manner," said Katie Briggs, Events Director at b2b Connect. “The ConFEX highlighted the roadmap to a net-zero carbon portfolio for major developers and underscored the role of key AEC stakeholders in decarbonizing the construction lifecycle.”

The event covered an impressive and diverse range of topics, including Sustainability, Scaling Up Adoption, Dealing With the Human Factor, PMIS, ERP, Digital Twins, Digital Site Capture, Metaverse, AI, and more, attendees gained comprehensive knowledge and actionable strategies to navigate the industry's evolving landscape.

More than 600 attendees, comprising project developers, contractors, consultants, industry experts, technology providers, startups, and key stakeholders from over 20 countries, gathered at CTF to connect, collaborate, and explore new opportunities. The ConFEX served as a platform for fostering meaningful partnerships and fostering innovation within the construction technology ecosystem.

One of the highlights of CTF was the Construction Technology Awards 2023, held on June 1. These prestigious awards recognized and celebrated the best people, projects, and organizations in the industry, promoting excellence in the field. With over 200 entries across 16 different categories, the awards attracted fierce competition and witnessed the participation of more than 300 industry professionals. The winners were honored for their outstanding contributions and groundbreaking achievements in harnessing technology to drive transformation and deliver exceptional results.

The winners for this year include:

Sustainable Organisation of the Year

Winner: Red Sea Global

BIM Organisation of the Year

Winner: ROSHN Group

Consultant of the Year

Winner: Cundall

Contractor of the Year

Winner: Nesma & Partners

Digital Design Organisation of the Year

Winner: KEO International Consultants

Digital Transformation of the Year

Winner: Roads and Transport Authority Dubai

Start Up of the Year

Winner: ConcR

Winner: Procurified

ConTech Leader of the Year

Winner: Hussam Ali - Roshn Group

ConTech Rising Star of the Year

Winner: Mateusz Lukasiewicz - KEO International Consultants

BIM Champion of the Year

Winner: Omar Ahmed - China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East

Highly Commended: Mostafa Elashmawy - WSP

Woman in ConTech Award

Winner: Julie Alexander - Diriyah Company

BIM Project of the Year

Winner: Dubai Hills Mall & Indoor Storm Coaster - ALEC Engineering & Contracting

Tech For Safety Award

Winner: TGPP - Smart Safety Monitoring Solution - Saudi Aramco

Digital Project of the Year

Winner: KAEC Digital City Operations’ Integrated Asset Management - Emaar, The Economic City (KAEC)

Digital Twin Project of the Year

Winner: Omani Digital Twin Reality Model - Khatib & Alami

Offsite Project of the Year

Winner: Turtle Bay Hotel Red Sea Global

Highly Commended: KACST Saudi Future Dwelling Project - Off-Site Engineering Solutions

ConTech Hall of Fame:

Winner: Mansour Faried - China State Construction Engineering Corporation Middle East

The success of CTF and the Property Technology ConFex 2023 has been possible with the support of valued sponsors and exhibitors including Signax, Urban Surveys, Procore, Accuracy, Bentley Systems, Polypipe Middle East, RIB, Xpedeon, Atkins, EllisDon, Khatib & Alami, AMANA, Aksa Power Generation, Milwaukee Tool, Omran Tech, PlanRadar, ZWSOFT, ProjectPro, Angelswing, Georg Fischer, Alacakaya, MyGate, Tenderd, Oscar, Procurified, XD House, RDS-BIM, Wakecap Technologies, Constructly, ConcR, DCHub, and Ventures Onsite.

The sixth Construction Technology ConFex in Dubai was an informative, engaging, and exciting event that showcased the industry's unwavering commitment to sustainability and digital transformation. To learn more about the event, access registration details, explore agenda topics, and view the full list of speakers and exhibitors, please visit the Construction Technology ConFex website.

About Ventures Connect:

Ventures Connect is a partnership between b2b Connect and Ventures Middle East, two businesses committed to empowering companies across the Middle East and Africa Region while enabling critical connections with key stakeholders and decision makers across various industries.

b2b Connect provides content development across a range of business-to-business formats. It owns, designs, manages and produces events for a range of industry-leading clients in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey (MENAT). Run by senior media professionals, b2b Connect has a track record of creating innovative and market-driven business-to-business solutions. It also delivers sponsorship and exhibition revenues, conducts industry research and trend analysis, delivers market scoping and commercial validation, and organises trade missions and b2b meetings.

Established in 2002, Ventures Middle East (VME) is an international management consulting company providing strategic business advisory services across the GCC and the wider MENA region. Since inception, its multinational executive leadership team has empowered clients with access to an established business network, market insights and the competitive edge necessary for success. VME covers all sectors and industries and provides unparalleled customized analysis and superior strategic insights.

