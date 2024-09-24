Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced the upcoming Community Day event, aimed at families and children, offering them a chance to explore the beauty of arts, music, and the wonders of theatre through a variety of inspiring cultural and artistic experiences. This event is part of the Authority’s efforts to create a creative environment that nurtures talent, supports them, and encourages the development of their diverse skills.

The Community Day, taking place on 28 and 29 September at Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, will feature a series of interactive workshops highlighting different art forms. These include pottery workshops, where participants will learn the art of shaping clay using a pottery wheel as well as their hands, tools of the trade, and kiln drying techniques. Within the visual arts track, Nikon will offer two photography workshops, one for families and the other for adults, covering camera basics and outdoor photo sessions. Science Xplorers ignites young minds with exciting experiments and interactive activities that explore building circuits to discovering chemistry. The centre is also hosting workshops that highlight the beauty of Arabic calligraphy, blending tradition with modern techniques. Additionally, artist Ihab Ahmad leads a drawing and painting workshop, offering a lively, inclusive space where creativity flourishes.

Within the culinary arts section, the Cooking Llama session teaches youngsters how to prepare delicious dishes using fresh ingredients and creative techniques. The pasta-making workshop conducted by local restaurant Polline teaches them how to make homemade pasta from scratch, guided by expert chefs in a fun and hands-on environment. The Singaporean Cooking workshop invites participants to discover the vibrant flavours of Singapore, blending influences from Chinese, Malay, Indian and Peranakan traditions.

The theatre track presents three workshops. The first, ‘Act & Speak with Proscenium,’ helps children develop essential life skills and supports their social and emotional growth. The Theatre Club encourages young participants to explore the world of theatre, connecting with others while learning acting and stagecraft. Meanwhile, the Theatre Makeup workshop allows teens aged 13 and above to tap into their artistic side, mastering expert techniques and tips for creating striking looks for any occasion.

In performance arts, the Community Day will feature ‘Serbian Folklore Performance’ classes for both adults and children, led by the Taraba Cultural Centre, where participants will learn traditional Serbian dance moves and choreography. Meanwhile, the Chess track will offer classes from the Moscow Chess School, tailored to different skill levels, blending theory, practice, and a welcoming atmosphere.

The Community Day activities also tap into early childhood development with the ‘Baby Sensory’ workshop for toddlers up to 3 years old, offering the perfect environment with activities that stimulate and help child development with carefully prepared equipment and a comfortable routine, while the language section of the event will offer those aged three and above a session titled ‘Fun in Arabic’ by IQRAA, providing them a fun and engaging Arabic learning experience.

Maitha Ali Shahdad, Acting Director of Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, affirmed Dubai Culture's commitment to broadening children's creative and intellectual horizons and encouraging them to explore and express their artistic visions, saying: “Through 'Community Day,' the Authority seeks to establish an innovative platform that enhances youth culture, motivating them to harness their energy and unleash their creativity in visual and performing arts. The event offers a vibrant community space where families and visitors can express their passion for various artistic fields, reflecting the Authority’s commitment to investing in children's intellectual and physical capabilities in education and creativity.”