COMEX 2025, the Sultanate’s premier annual technology and innovation exhibition, is set to return on September 8–11, 2025 at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre with an expanded global mandate. Reimagined as a platform for international digital progress, the event is under the patronage of the Ministry of Transport, Communications, and Information Technology (MTCIT) and will spotlight five future-ready ecosystems poised to transform industries, governance, and everyday life. These key themes – spanning eGovernment, Enterprise solutions, Tech Startups, Gaming & Esports, and Fintech – reflect Oman’s commitment to innovation and its rising role in the global tech arena.

COMEX 2025 will feature an extensive range of attractions and activities. Attendees can explore national and international pavilions, engage in the VIP B2B Buyers Lounge, witness competitive innovation at the COMEX Hackathon, participate in expert-led masterclasses, and celebrate breakthroughs at the COMEX Awards, which honor trailblazers in technology and sustainability. The exhibition continues to draw high-profile participation from government leaders, C-level executives, startups, and investors worldwide, offering unparalleled opportunities to exhibit, invest, and expand into Oman and the broader GCC tech ecosystem. Organizers emphasize that COMEX 2025 is a one-stop venue for exploring cutting-edge trends and networking with industry decision-makers.

Now in its 34th edition, COMEX has grown into a truly global event. Organizers anticipate over 70,000 visitors, with more than 200 exhibitors and nearly 100 startups showcasing their solutions on-sitecomex-global.comcomex-global.com. Delegations from various countries are set to participate, underlining COMEX’s influence as a gateway to regional markets. Oman’s burgeoning digital economy – valued at approximately USD 5.47 billion in 2024 and projected to reach USD 9.07 billion by 2029 – provides a vibrant backdrop for the show’s international partnerships and investment opportunitiescomex-global.com. “Like every year, the exhibition aims for Oman to be a technology investment destination that also showcases indicators of development in the National Programme for Digital Economy”, noted the Oman Observer, emphasizing the event’s alignment with the country’s Vision 2040 digital goals and economic diversification plans.

Global Impact and Vision: COMEX 2025 is positioned not just as a national expo but as a driver of digital transformation for the region. The five ecosystems highlighted this year cover critical sectors of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. From advancing public services through smart eGovernment initiatives to empowering enterprises with cloud and cybersecurity solutions, nurturing a startup ecosystem for innovators, expanding the digital entertainment economy via gaming and esports, and accelerating fintech innovation – each pillar contributes to a comprehensive showcase of the digital future. This multifaceted approach is expected to attract tech enthusiasts, industry experts, and media from around the world, solidifying Oman’s position as a regional tech hub.

Organized by the Arabian Research Bureau (ARB), COMEX 2025 underscores Oman’s strategic push towards a knowledge-based economy and its openness to global collaboration. The event’s theme, “Join us in shaping the region’s digital tomorrow,” invites stakeholders to be part of Oman’s tech journey. Registration for COMEX 2025 is now open, with full details available on the official website. Media and industry professionals are encouraged to secure their participation early for exclusive access to networking sessions and summit schedules.