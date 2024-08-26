Rabat, Morocco – CollabConf, an emerging global leader in business collaboration, is excited to announce the GenAI Summit Maroc, taking place on December 10-11, 2024, in Rabat, Morocco. This landmark event highlights CollabConf’s commitment to fostering technological innovation and collaboration within Morocco while paving the way for expansion into the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific regions.

Under the theme "Beyond Data, Into AI," the GenAI Summit Maroc 2024 will serve as a premier platform for exchanging transformative ideas and exploring the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence. As Morocco’s strategic gateway to Africa, the summit aims to unite over 250 pre-qualified senior decision-makers from leading organizations in both the public and private sectors, alongside global industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators, to shape the future of AI technologies in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Expanding Horizons: CollabConf’s Strategic Growth Across Key Regions

As CollabConf establishes its presence in Morocco, the company is strategically positioned for significant growth in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Building on the momentum from the inaugural GenAI Summit in Rabat, CollabConf is already planning follow-up events focusing on the healthcare and finance sectors: Health.DX and Wealth.DX, both scheduled for 2025. These initiatives will further cement CollabConf’s role as a pivotal player in technology and innovation, addressing critical challenges and opportunities in healthcare and finance through the lens of Artificial Intelligence.

CollabConf’s strategy centers on creating bespoke B2B platforms and fostering strategic engagements tailored to the unique needs of these regions. By connecting businesses, governments, and innovators, CollabConf is not just facilitating collaboration but driving economic growth and inspiring the next generation of technological leaders.

A Vision for the Future

CollabConf’s mission extends beyond merely hosting events; it’s about shaping the future of global business collaboration. By leveraging insights and expertise from these summits, CollabConf seeks to influence policy, set industry standards, and forge lasting partnerships that will propel technological innovation and economic development in Morocco and beyond.

“We are excited to launch the GenAI Summit Maroc, a significant milestone in empowering businesses and innovators in Morocco and beyond,” said Noor Ahmed, Director of CollabConf. “This summit will bring together government leaders and business executives under one roof for strategic engagement, fostering collaboration that can drive transformative advancements in AI and innovation across our economies and societies.”

For more information about the GenAI Summit Maroc and CollabConf’s upcoming events, please visit collabconf.com/genaimaroc or contact info@collabconf.com.

Media Contact

Aafiya K.

PR & Comm Executive

aafiyak@collabconf.com

collabconf.com

About CollabConf

CollabConf is an emerging global leader in business collaboration, dedicated to fostering innovation and growth through strategic engagements and bespoke B2B platforms. With a focus on critical regions like the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific, CollabConf hosts industry-leading events that unite business leaders, policymakers, and innovators to shape the future of technology and collaboration. Specializing in dynamic conferences, exhibitions, and strategic roundtables, CollabConf excels in curating impactful events that drive growth and foster meaningful connections within the global business community.