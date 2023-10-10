Dubai, UAE – Coffee Communications, the leading strategic brand consultancy and communications agency, teamed up with ATIC Psychological Counselling Center to mark World Mental Health Day on October 10th, 2023. This powerful collaboration seamlessly merged the realms of communication and the healing power of art in a transformative an impactful workshop centred on nurturing mental well-being.

On the morning of October 9th, the ATIC team arrived at Coffee Communications armed with art supplies and art therapy knowledge. The Coffee team, comprising of PR and events specialists, social media experts, creatives, and HR/admin personnel, engaged in an art-therapy session, delving into self-expression and stress relief through artistic mediums.

Natasha Al Fadhli, Founder & CEO of Coffee Communications, expressed her enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Creating a holistic work environment that prioritizes our team's well-being is at the core of our philosophy. This collaboration with ATIC perfectly aligns with our vision, emphasizing mental health and fostering creativity – the lifeblood and heartbeat of our industry and Coffee Communications.”

ATIC, renowned for its expertise in expressive therapy, guided the Coffee Communications team through an art therapy session meticulously crafted to stimulate creativity, alleviate stress, and promote team unity. This approach, blending traditional verbal therapy with Art Psychotherapy, enabled the team to explore a deeper realm of self-expression and tap into their creative side through a different format.

Sara Powell, the visionary Founder of ATIC Psychological Counseling Center, added, "We were thrilled to collaborate with Coffee Communications and extend our expertise in art therapy to enhance mental well-being in the workplace. Our approach is aimed to stimulate diverse areas of the brain, fostering personal growth, resilience, and overall higher functioning."

This collaboration embodied the commitment of both organizations to advancing evidence-based mental health services, integrating art and expressive psychotherapy in the Middle East.

About Coffee Communications:

Established in 2016, Coffee Communications, is a Dubai based strategic brand consultancy and communications agency offering 360 degrees bespoke, innovative, and integrated solutions for brands across fashion, beauty, hospitality, and lifestyle. The broad range of services include strategic consultancy, communications strategy, social media and digital strategy, events, guest list management, production, and content creation. Brewing big ideas is what we do best!

About ATIC Psychological Counselling Center:

Established in Singapore in 2010 and making its mark in Dubai in 2014, ATIC is a pioneer in providing specialized expressive psychotherapy services. The center is committed to advancing evidence-based mental health services, aiming to be a leading resource for individuals and families of all abilities. ATIC's unique approach incorporates art and expressive therapy, stimulating the brain and enabling a person to develop his/her strengths and overcome challenges, diversify fields of interest, re-learn information that may have been difficult, form a healthy identity, and reach an overall higher functioning through integrating both hemispheres of the brain.

For more inquiries, please contact Coffee Communications:

Dana Oraibi | Dana@coffeecommunications.me