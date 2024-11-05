The event welcomed over 245 attendees aiming to enhance cross-border cooperation between Saudi and UK capital markets.

Speakers included Michael Mainelli, the Lord Mayor of the City of London; Poppy Gustafsson, the Minister of State for Investment; Tulip Siddiq, the Economic Secretary to the Treasury; H.E Mohammed Elkuwaiz, Chairman of the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia; Sarah Al Suhaimi, Chairperson of Saudi Tadawul Group; and Charlie Walker, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of London Stock Exchange.

London, United Kingdom; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,Saudi Tadawul Group and His Majesty’s Government today announced the successful conclusion of the inaugural CMF Select 2024: Saudi-UK Dialogue. The event marked a significant milestone in the Saudi-UK partnership, strengthening cross-border investment and financial services cooperation between the two nations.

At the event, Saudi Tadawul Group also announced a new partnership with London Stock Exchange Group to host the Capital Markets Forum - London in 2026, building on the success of CMF Select and the growing connectivity between the Saudi and UK capital markets.

The event’s discussions centered on key themes shaping global capital markets with industry leaders provided insights into both Kingdoms’ investment strategies, the global economic outlook, and cross-border collaboration trends in fixed income, sustainability and cross-listings. Panelists also highlighted the transformative potential of UK-Saudi partnerships, emphasizing unique opportunities for growth. Together, these conversations underscored a shared commitment to innovation and resilience in capital markets.

Commenting on the conclusion of the event, Sarah Al Suhaimi, Chairperson of Saudi Tadawul Group, said: “Today’s event is another step towards fostering strategic ties with international capital markets. It has strengthened the relationship between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom, facilitating growth opportunities, and setting the stage for enhanced cross-border investment across both capital markets. We are keen to continue this journey as CMF expands globally, creating new pathways for innovation in capital markets, and look forward to hosting a full-scale CMF London event in 2026.”

Alderman Professor Michael Mainelli, The Rt Hon The Lord Mayor of London, said: “The inaugural CMF Select event highlighted the strength of the Saudi-UK partnership, underscoring both countries' roles as global financial hubs within their regions. The dialogue embodied a shared vision for driving growth, connecting capital markets, and unlocking new investment avenues. Together, we are paving the way for more impactful engagement between our financial sectors.”

Building on the success of this inaugural event and in partnership with HM Government, the CMF series of events is poised to extend its global influence. The next edition is scheduled to take place in Riyadh from 18-20 February 2025, bringing together thought leaders and change makers from the world of global finance.

About Saudi Tadawul Group

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Riyadh, Saudi Tadawul Group is a holding company with a portfolio of four integrated subsidiaries: the Saudi Exchange, one of the largest 10 stock exchanges in the world by market capitalization, the Securities Clearing Center Company (Muqassa), the Securities Depository Center Company (Edaa), and Wamid, an innovative applied technology services business. Saudi Tadawul Group was established as part of a continuous development program focused on enhancing the capital market and its infrastructure, attracting foreign investments, and diversifying the Saudi economy. The Group reinforces Saudi Arabia’s position as an attractive global investment destination and the gateway to the MENA region.

Saudi Tadawul Group supports the development of an advanced capital market in Saudi Arabia; one of the pillars of the Financial Sector Development Program (FSDP), a Saudi Vision 2030 realization program.