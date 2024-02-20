Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Business and lifestyle fully serviced workspace and coworking space provider, Cloud Spaces is hosting a free panel talk event on Navigating Business Strategies in the time of AI, this February 21st, from 4 pm to 6 pm at Cloud Spaces, The Mall WTC, Abu Dhabi.

The free event will host a panel discussion led by AI Consultant Mohamed Saaied, Business Strategist Deborah Henning, and Managing Partner S&K HR consulting, Desma Rovina D'Souza, and will tackle key themes on the topic including AI Implementation in Business Operations, Innovation and Adaptation in Business Strategies, and, Employee Development and Engagement in the Era of Digital Transformation.

Aimed at supporting professionals and entrepreneurs, the event is a great opportunity for networking, personal development, and education from key experts on the latest in Business development in AI. Guests will also have an opportunity to ask questions and start discussions with the panel.

This event is part of Cloud Spaces' commitment to fostering the local community by providing essential resources to empower local SMEs and entrepreneurs, thereby contributing to the growth of the UAE's economy through collaborative partnerships.

To register for the event please visit this link , for more information about Cloud Spaces visit www.cloudspaces.ae or follow them on socials @clouspacesae.

ABOUT CLOUD SPACES

Cloud Spaces provides flexible and contemporary workspace solutions, including areas available to rent by the hour, co-working day passes, monthly memberships and serviced offices. Stylish and modern, it provides an inspiring and motivational environment from which to work and collaborate. Boasting state-of-the-art facilities, members can enjoy access to a range of comfortable office and working spaces and boardrooms, plus a recording studio, photography studio, chic café and more. Providing everything that local and international entrepreneurs need to prosper and thrive, Cloud Spaces aims to attract trend-conscious, innovative individuals and businesses working in the areas of retail, fashion, product design and beyond.

There are four locations in the UAE across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with easy bookings available online through the company website, offering fully furnished offices , daily day passes , monthly memberships, meeting rooms and even studios.

