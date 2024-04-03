Dubai UAE: CityscapeWIRE, the premier women's network in the Middle East and North Africa’s real estate industry, hosted a standout networking Iftar recently at the One&Only Royal Mirage, Dubai.

“While celebrating the community spirit of Ramadan, this inspirational Iftar also enabled guests to foster connections, engage in meaningful conversations and explore collaboration opportunities,” explained CityscapeWIRE lead Claire Hardy.

The relaxed, collaborative environment resonated with guests, who were able to discover new potential partners.

"What I loved the most about this event was first, to find like-minded professional women, total strangers at the beginning, and finishing the event with business partners, sharing experiences and agreeing to collaborate in the near future," remarked Property Consultant, Maria Gastelum.

Iftar discussions also centred around specific issues faced by female real estate professionals and effective strategies for overcoming them. It was a networking facet which architect Nikhat Fathima believed was insightful and inspiring.

"Networking with fellow industry professionals helped me better understand the challenges faced by women in this industry and ways of dealing with them," she commented.

Attendees also learnt how CityscapeWIRE, an online community and a division of Cityscape Intelligence - the source of year-round business intelligence for the real estate community - has delivered a positive impact on the real estate sector over the five years since its inception. Lynnette Sacchetto, PropTech founder and a CityscapeWIRE board member, said the initiative had chartered an extraordinary and evolutionary journey facilitating the building of a network of remarkable women and underscoring the organization’s commitment to empowering women in real estate; "CityscapeWIRE is inspiring and uniting professional real estate women, enabling them to thrive in this dynamic sector,” she said. “Our Networking Iftar was a testament to our dedication to fostering a supportive and inclusive community where women can connect, share experiences, and grow professionally."

CityscapeWIRE's now plans to expand its initiatives, including an Iftar roadshow across the Middle East, to further champion diversity and inclusion in the sector.

Although primarily an online community, CityscapeWIRE also hosts a program of in person events across the MENA region (Egypt, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi, UAE), including 'Meet the Leaders of Tomorrow' with fresh graduates and senior academics, Speed Mentoring and Networking Sessions for knowledge transfer and most recently a closed-door Masterclass on imposter syndrome.

“Our initiatives have been instrumental in empowering women in the real estate sector and accentuating their contribution by sparking significant dialogues and fostering connections,” added Hardy. “The response from our community has been amazing. Participants have reported how CityscapeWIRE has filled a crucial gap in their professional development, with many sharing how the inspiring stories and opportunities presented have motivated them to pursue further career growth.”

Real Estate professionals looking to stay in touch with all the latest information related to CityscapeWIRE can join the LinkedIn group www.linkedin.com/groups/9244816/ or join our exclusive CityscapeWIRE WhatsApp community group: https://bit.ly/41DLL7D

About Cityscape:

Cityscape, owned by Informa Markets, first took place in 2002 and has since grown to be beyond exhibitions, to become one of the largest real estate data and media portfolios globally.

The Cityscape portfolio equips industry professionals with up-to-date material, matchmaking, and micro-analysis via in-person conferences and exhibitions, data trend analysis, insightful webinars, podcasts, and customized articles. With a focused content & data platform, Cityscape Intelligence, and with events taking place across the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and Turkey, the Cityscape brand is tapped into the real estate market across a spectrum of markets, including Qatar, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia, and with expansions on the horizon in Europe and Asia.

For more information visit www.cityscapeintelligence.com

About Informa Markets:

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days a year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.