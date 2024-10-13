Doha, Qatar – Cityscape Qatar 2024 and the Qatar Real Estate Forum (QREF) will kick off this Sunday at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). The Forum, held under the patronage of His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, will officially open to the public at 10 AM on October 13 and will run until October 15 with a slate of exciting sessions and speakers.

This year, the Qatar Real Estate Forum will take place under the theme ‘Aqarat’s Future’, focusing on transparency in the real estate sector, sustainable development, digital integration, and alignment with global best practices to boost investor confidence. Moreover, the event will explore how effective partnerships, and a strong dispute resolution mechanism can enhance benefits for investors and global firms attracting foreign investments to this sector in Qatar.

This high-level event is sponsored by Barwa Real Estate, Masraf Al Rayan, and Qatari Diar, and will see the participation of key speakers such as H.E. Engineer Khalid bin Ahmad Al-Obaidli, President of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority – Aqarat, Mr. Abdullah AlSaleh Co-Founder and CEO of Sakan, Mr. Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, Board Member and Chief Executive Officer at the Qatar Financial Centre Authority, among others.

Registration is available through the Qatar Real Estate Forum’s website and attendance is free for all visitors. Hosting Cityscape and the Qatar Real Estate Forum in the same venue creates an integrated platform for learning, networking, and discovering the latest in real estate.

Don't miss this opportunity to be part of the region's most anticipated real estate event. Secure your spot today!

To register for Cityscape Qatar, please visit: Cityscape Qatar Registration

About Cityscape Qatar:

Cityscape Qatar is the country's leading real estate event, bringing together industry professionals, investors, and homebuyers to explore the latest developments and trends in the real estate market. With a legacy spanning 12 years, the event features a wide range of exhibitors, including top developers and service providers, and offers valuable networking opportunities, insightful discussions, and a showcase of premier properties. Cityscape Qatar is an essential platform for those looking to invest in Qatar's dynamic real estate sector, providing a comprehensive view of market opportunities and innovations.