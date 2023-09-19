Cairo: The highly anticipated 12th edition of Cityscape Egypt is set to launch tomorrow under the esteemed patronage of the Ministry of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities. Organized by Informa Markets, the exhibition will take place from September 20th to September 23rd at the Egypt International Exhibition Center (EIEC) in New Cairo. It will bring together key industry experts in Egypt, including Dr. Waleed Abbas, Supervisor of the Minister of Housing Office and Assistant Minister for Housing Affairs of NUCA, who will open the exhibition and visit the booths of various real estate developers.

With over 70 exhibitors from major local and international real estate companies, Cityscape showcases a wide range of projects and residential complexes built with the latest international designs. Spanning across a spacious 35,000 square meters of covered area across 4 halls, the exhibition is expected to attract over 20,000 visitors during its four-day duration.

A key feature of the exhibition is the "Cityscape Talks" platform, where experts from the public and private sectors will gather to discuss significant advancements in the real estate sector, such as the future of the sector in Egypt, construction standards, and contemporary project designs. In addition, various activities and workshops will be organized alongside the exhibition, providing additional opportunities for engagement.

Cityscape plays a vital role in shaping the future of the real estate sector in Egypt. It offers insights into the latest developments and technologies and serves as a catalyst for investment opportunities, both locally and globally.

For visitors interested in purchasing residential units within the showcased real estate projects, Cityscape Egypt will offer various opportunities. Participating exhibitors will provide a wide range of exclusive deals and innovative payment options, including cash and installments.

Cityscape is expected to attract a significant number of investors, real estate developers, customers, and the general public. It serves as a unique platform for networking, knowledge transfer, and staying updated with the latest trends and technologies. The exhibition aims to contribute to the support, growth, and stimulation of investments in the real estate sector.

