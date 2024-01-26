Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim, the leading shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, announced that City Centre Ajman is revving up to host the second edition of the Ajman Motor Show.

Building on the phenomenal success of last year’s show, this spectacular event will take place on the weekend of January 27 and 28, in collaboration with UAE Car Club (UCC) and Ajman Tourism.

The show promises to be a grand spectacle with over 200 supercars, custom cars, and unique classic cars from the 1950s, set to transform the venue into a haven for automotive enthusiasts. Many of these vehicles have won accolades at the prestigious Emirates Custom Show, known as the leading automotive customisation exhibition in the Middle East.

In an exciting new development, the first day of the show will be dedicated to car displays, while the second day will exclusively feature bikes. More than 25 car and bike clubs from across the UAE are expected to join the show, adding a vibrant and community-driven atmosphere to the event and making it a must-visit. Visitors can expect to witness an extraordinary variety of vehicles, each telling its own unique story.

Adding to the high-octane atmosphere, there will be live DJ and MC performances to keep the energy levels soaring. The show will start at 4 pm and continue until 10 pm, giving visitors ample time to soak in the sights and sounds of the event.

Ajman Tourism will also be awarding medals to the owners of 30 standout cars and 30 impressive bikes, adding a competitive edge to the proceedings.

Last year’s motor show at City Centre Ajman saw over 400 cars on display, including sustainable vehicles, Ajman police cars, and more than 40 classic cars from the 1950s. It also featured a motorbike parade with over 100 motorcycles. This year’s event promises to raise the bar even higher, offering an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Whether you’re a car aficionado, a bike enthusiast, or simply someone who appreciates fine machinery, the Ajman Motor Show at City Centre Ajman is an event you won’t want to miss. Mark your calendars for January 27 and 28 and prepare to be dazzled by the finest collection of vehicles in the UAE.

