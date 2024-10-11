News Summary:

Under the theme “Making AI Work for You,” visitors of GITEX GLOBAL 2024 will experience Cisco’s latest AI-powered innovations.

Cisco will demonstrate how it is helping customers in harnessing the power of AI and data through demos of AI-empowered solutions across industries.

Dubai, UAE: At GITEX GLOBAL 2024, Cisco will showcase its latest technologies across networking, security and observability, designed to help organizations navigate the expanding AI landscape. Under the theme ‘Making AI Work for You,’ Cisco will demonstrate AI-enriched solutions that provide customers with visibility and insights across the entire digital footprint, while combining the power of the network with industry-leading security and observability.

The region has recently witnessed a significant surge in the demand for AI, underpinned by governments’ strategic focus on fostering robust AI ecosystems. According to a recent report by PWC, the Middle East region is expected to generate economic gains of up to $320 billion by 2030[1] through the adoption of AI. The same report forecasts that AI could contribute up to 14% of the UAE’s GDP by 2030[2].

The latest findings from Cisco’s AI Readiness Index show that AI progress is underway in the UAE. 95% organizations have an AI strategy in place or under development, but only 7% have a fully developed infrastructure to manage AI workloads. 75% organizations are not yet ready to detect and prevent adversarial attacks on AI models.

Abdelilah Nejjari, Managing Director for the Gulf and Levant Region at Cisco, said: “GITEX is a key accelerator of innovation in the region, and our participation this year highlights our commitment to advancing the deployment of AI technologies across industries. As organizations in our region seek to integrate AI in their operations, we are fully prepared to support them in their journeys with our solutions that deliver critical outcomes and help them unlock new business growth opportunities and efficiencies.”

Cisco’s booth will showcase a comprehensive range of solutions focused on powering hybrid work, protecting with cybersecurity, enhancing digital experience and modernizing infrastructure. Additionally, Cisco will also demonstrate how it is helping customers in harnessing the power of AI and data through demos of AI-empowered solutions across industries like education, healthcare, financial services, retail and manufacturing.

Cisco will showcase its latest innovations alongside its partners, including Intel, Emircom, AWS, Alpha Data, Red Sift, Zak Solutions, Softserve, Ekahau and Connect Professional Services, among many others.

Cisco will exhibit its innovations in Hall 22 - Stand C20, and Splunk, a Cisco company, will be in present in Hall 25 - Stand C10. This year, Splunk will highlight its commitment to driving innovation, showcasing solutions that drive digital resilience, strengthen cybersecurity and advance observability.

