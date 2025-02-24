Hanadi Al Yafei: “Awareness of the law is not solely the duty of security; it is incumbent upon every community member”.

Sharjah: As part of the UAE’s "Year of Community" national program under the theme "Hand in Hand," the Child Safety Department (CSD), an affiliate of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in Sharjah (SCFA), conducted an awareness workshop titled “Children’s Rights: A Right for All Children” at Muweilah Park, Sharjah. Organised in collaboration with the Public Prosecution and Sharjah Municipality, the workshop specifically targeted Asian communities residing in the emirate, aiming to enhance public awareness of child rights and legal protections.

A collaborative initiative for child protection

The workshop was led by Mr. Mohammed Al Shehhi, Head of the Public Prosecution, and attended by Her Excellency Hanadi Al Yafei, Director-General of CSD, alongside 120 parents and child protection specialists. The session forms part of a series of educational initiatives that CSD will implement across various locations in Sharjah throughout the year.

In her address, Al Yafei underscored the importance of child protection, describing it as a “triangle of safety” that consists of awareness, legal safeguards, and a secure environment. She stated: “Raising awareness is the first step in equipping children with the knowledge and tools to recognise and respond to risks. Laws serve as the structural framework that protects them from neglect, abuse, and exploitation. Lastly, a safe environment—whether at home, in school, or in public spaces—ensures children grow up with confidence and security.”

She further emphasised the UAE’s leadership in enacting progressive child protection laws, citing key legislative measures such as the Child Rights Law (2016, amended in 2024) and the Compulsory Education Law (2022). However, she noted that “Awareness of the law is not solely the duty of security institutions and legal professionals; it is incumbent upon every family, educator, and community member.”

Key themes and preventive measures

The session highlighted the family’s role as the first line of defense in child protection and explored various rights enshrined in UAE law, including health, social, educational, and cultural rights, as well as the right to a safe environment. Discussions also addressed risks such as neglect, physical or psychological abuse, and economic exploitation. Participants were urged to report any suspected violations immediately to ensure prompt intervention.

Additionally, the workshop provided actionable steps to prevent child endangerment, advising parents against leaving children unattended, allowing them to interact with strangers in unsupervised settings, or permitting unsafe activities such as playing near roads or high balconies. Security measures for park supervisors and public space monitors were also reinforced, given their role in ensuring child safety in recreational areas.

Community vigilance and support

Recognising the collective responsibility in child protection, the initiative equipped participants with clear guidance on identifying warning signs and reporting child safety concerns through the confidential Child Helpline (800700). The session concluded with a strong call for community-wide involvement in upholding child rights, reinforcing that a safe and informed society is key to ensuring the well-being of all children.