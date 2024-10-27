Dubai: The annual Islamic Retail Banking Summit, organised by Cambridge IFA will be held this year in Dubai, the world's financial hub, on November 26. This prestigious gathering brings together global leaders, experts, and practitioners in the Islamic finance sector for insightful discussions, collaboration and exploration of innovative solutions to propel the industry forward. The event is expected to be attended by VIPs, Ambassadors, CEOs, and distinguished guests from countries as diverse as South Africa, Ethiopia, Malaysia, the UK, and many more.

The Islamic Retail Banking Summit (IRBS) is a premier gathering for the Islamic retail banking and finance industry. It offers a platform for engaging strategic discussions, groundbreaking content, and valuable insights from experienced Islamic bankers. IRBS also offers a comprehensive overview of key transformational initiatives, highlights best practices among peers, and helps shape the future of this vital segment of Islamic finance.

This year's summit will focus on "Strategies for Growth in Islamic Retail Banking and Finance." Divided into two panel discussions, the event will feature thought-provoking discussions, collaborative partnerships, and the exploration of innovative solutions and opportunities that will challenge industry conventions.

The focus of this year’s summit is on sustaining the growth of Islamic retail banks through innovative strategies that not only align with the principles of Islamic finance but also address the evolving needs of customers. Islamic financial institutions need a sharp focus on product diversification, digital transformation, sustainable finance, robust risk management, and talent development.

The summit aims to reinforce the industry's commitment to ethical and environmentally responsible practices and paves the way for a future where Islamic retail banking can play a pivotal role in promoting environmental sustainability.

As part of the event, the 10th annual Islamic Retail Banking Awards will take place on the evening of 26th November as well. The Islamic Retail Banking Awards have been recognising the contributions and achievements of Islamic retail banks, individuals, and other market players on a global and national level since 2015. These awards celebrate industry pioneers who have successfully embraced digital innovation, improved operational efficiency and introduced innovative products and services to their clients. IRBA winners exemplify the positive impact Islamic retail banks can have on the industry.

Our prestigious IRBA Islamic Retail Banking Leadership Award recognises and celebrates the exceptional contributions of individuals behind the scenes in the Islamic retail banking industry. Since its inception in 2015, this award has honoured some of the most talented Islamic bankers. Past recipients include Hussain Al Qemzi, Musa Shihadeh, Dato’ Wan Fadzmi Othman, Abdulmohsin Abdulaziz Al-Faris, Md. Mahbub ul Alam, Adnan Yousif, Junaid Ahmed, Hery Gunardi, and Iyad Asali. These individuals have played instrumental roles in driving the growth and development of Islamic retail banking in their respective regions.

The IRBS and IRBA are anticipated to attract over 250-300 delegates from more than 15 countries. The event will offer participants the chance to learn from industry best practices, network with peers and potential partners, and explore opportunities for collaboration.

About Cambridge IFA:

Cambridge IFA is a financial services intelligence house that specialises in developing and utilising powerful cutting-edge analytical tools to evaluate business data, assess macroeconomic indicators and understand market trends, leadership positioning and brand development relevant to the development of the financial services industry globally. The principal activity of Cambridge IFA is developing performance indicators specific to alternative practices of banking and finance.

It also aims to provide strategic advice to governments, financial institutions and multilateral organisations in the development of financial markets including alternative banking and finance products, procedures, practices and policies. Through our strong and invaluable relations with policymakers and private sector industries, we have insights into market and business trends as well as policy changes. This allows us to identify and prioritise common issues and provide perspectives and solutions that are practical, focused and effective; which will increase the competitive advantage of our clients.

Cambridge IFA is a member of HD-Cambridge Group of Companies with offices in London and Islamabad.