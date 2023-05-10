Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Global Market Size Worth USD 14.3 Billion by 2028

By 2026, 75% of Large Organisations Will Have Implemented Some Form of Intralogistics Smart Robots in Their Warehouse Operations

United Arab Emirates: CE-Ventures, the corporate venture capital platform of Crescent Enterprises, a leading global, diversified business headquartered in the UAE, has announced it will host a Supply Chain Tech Summit under the theme 'Forging the Tech-Driven Future' in Grosvenor House, Dubai, on Wednesday, 24th May 2023. The event will convene investors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders to explore the opportunities and challenges presented by modern developments in supply chain technology and discuss the role of private capital in fuelling innovation and growth.

Organised in collaboration with Arabian Business, the summit will feature insightful panel discussions from industry experts focused on cutting-edge supply chain technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics and how these technologies can be leveraged to increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction.

The summit will also host regional and global investment experts, including SWFs, institutional investors, VCs, and family offices, who will discuss their investment strategies and opportunities in the sector.

Speaking ahead of the event, Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO & Head of Investments at Crescent Enterprises, said: "We are delighted to announce our forthcoming Supply Chain Tech Summit in Dubai. Technology is not just transforming the supply chain, it's revolutionising it. From robotics to AI, the power of these technologies to streamline operations, reduce costs and increase transparency cannot be overstated. And with the rapid rise of investments in the space, we are at the cusp of a supply chain transformation that will redefine how goods are transported, stored, and delivered. During the Summit, we look forward to examining the strategies and best practices used by startups and established companies to lead to transformative change industry-wide.

Supply chains are rapidly evolving, with research showing that the expected global market size of AI in supply chain will be worth USD 14.3 billion, by 2028 at 20.17% CAGR, and the fact that 75% of large organisations will have implemented some form of intralogistics smart robots in their warehouse operations by 2026. The growth is primarily driven by pandemic-related shifts and propelled further by the ongoing advancement of technology, such as robotics and automation, AI and machine learning, which are helping to revolutionise how goods are transported, stored, and delivered.

With a focus on tech-enabled solutions, CE-Ventures is committed to supporting innovative supply chain startups. Through the Supply Chain Tech Summit, CE-Ventures aims to foster a collaborative environment for startups, investors, and industry leaders to exchange ideas and explore breakthrough technology solutions and investment opportunities.