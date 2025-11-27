On November 26, CCPIT (Middle East) Green and Innovation Cooperation Exhibition opened in Dubai. This three-day event is organized by the CCPIT and hosted by the CCPIT Commercial Sub-council, covering approximately 1,000 square meters. A total of 38 Chinese enterprises took part, presenting products across sectors including new energy products, artificial intelligence, machinery and equipment, new energy vehicles and accessories, medical supplies, home appliances and electronics, high-end consumer goods, and creative products.

The exhibition has received high attention from all sectors in China and Arab countries. Ou Boqian, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Dubai；Fahad Al Gergawi , Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Trade of the UAE; Zhao Liyan, Chief Representative of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Representative Office in the Gulf Area; Liu Chun, Vice President of China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Machinery and Electronic Products as well as leaders from CCPIT Commercial Sub-council and other representatives attended and visited the exhibition.

The Sino-Arab Economic and Trade Cooperation Forum was held on the same day, it focused on exchanges on policy measures and industrial planning for Sino-Arab economic and trade cooperation. By establishing an enterprise matching platform, it promotes practical cooperation between the two sides in areas like technological upgrading and project investment, facilitating China and Arab countries to achieve complementary strengths and mutual benefit. Loveubest Technology, Alibaba 1688, Goodbaby Child Products Co., Ltd., Ubetter Technology Company Limited, Hangzhou Aichi Engineering Vehicles Co.,Ltd., Skysource Nanjing Powertrain Technology Co.,Ltd. actively showcased their innovative achievements, attracting purchasers to stop for a visit, hold talks and make connections.

The UAE is China's largest export market and second largest trading partner in the Middle East. The successful holding of this exhibition will enhance the understanding of China among all sectors in the UAE, tap the cooperation potential between the two sides in emerging fields such as new energy, artificial intelligence and the digital economy, and contribute to the high - quality development of bilateral relations.