Abu Dhabi: In a move to strengthen global cyber protection and safeguard financial stability, the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) hosted the Cybersecurity Seminar and the 2nd Cybersecurity Drill for BRICS Central Banks. The two-day event, held in collaboration with the Brazil's 2025 BRICS Presidency, took place at the Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF) Innovation Hub in Dubai.

This high-level event convened cybersecurity experts from the central banks of BRICS nations to engage in constructive discussions and practical exercises. A primary focus of the seminar was to discuss and explore potential future threats posed by advanced technologies. Through Cybersecurity Drill, members from participating central banks were exposed to specially designed, simulated cyberattacks, which allowed them to assess their real-time response capabilities, identify strengths and areas for improvements, as well as share insights on effective techniques and best practices to enhance the overall resilience of the global financial infrastructure.

H.E. Ebrahim Obaid Al Zaabi, Assistant Governor for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability at the Central Bank of the UAE, said: “The rapid evolution of technology and cyber threats demands a collective and proactive defense strategy. This initiative demonstrates CBUAE's commitment to proactive risk management and international collaboration to combat increasingly sophisticated cyber threats targeting the financial sector. By sharing knowledge and testing our joint capabilities, we aim safeguard our systems and financial stability against complex risks.”