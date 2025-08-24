Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) recently participated in the 14th edition of Youth City 2030, held at Exhibition World Bahrain and organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs, in strategic partnership with the Labour Fund (Tamkeen). CBB’s participation from 17 to 21 August was part of the contribution to the GCC Mulim Campaign, an investor awareness initiative aimed at promoting financial literacy and investments in capital markets.

CBB representatives Ms. Rayyan Ali and Ms. Zahra Mahfoodh from the Capital Markets Supervision Directorate participated in the program, specifically highlighting the GCC Smart Investor Award, a prominent initiative within the campaign, in addition to engaging with several educational institutions and youth centers to encourage youth participants to submit their creative ideas on different financial concepts through either photography, or drawing, or writing.

Commenting on the participation, Mr. Ali Haroon AlAamer, Director of the Capital Markets Supervision at CBB, said: “We are proud to be participating in Youth City 2030, a leading national initiative led by the Ministry of Youth Affairs that reinforces the role of emerging local talent in driving growth and progress in Bahrain. At CBB, we are committed to adopting initiatives across the financial sector that aim to empower our youth to lead the Kingdom’s future. As such, we encourage school and university students to submit their creative entries to one of Mulim’s key initiatives.”

Launched in 2022 by securities authorities across the GCC, the Mulim Investor Awareness Program aims to raise awareness of financial transactions and investing in capital markets through a series of outreach initiatives, including Gulf Investor Week and the GCC Smart Investor Award.