Cairo – Career 180, a leading EdTech platform in the Middle East and North Africa(MENA), has announced the organization of the 9th edition of the Egypt Career Summit, taking place on April 3–4 at the British University in Egypt (BUE). The event aligns with the platform’s strategy to enhance career awareness and equip Egyptian youth with the skills needed to compete in regional and global job markets.



The summit aims to bridge the gap between academic education outcomes and labor market demands by delivering training and career-guidance content informed by data insights and evolving market trends, enabling young professionals with the critical skills required for the future of work.



In this context, Shrouk Alaa Eldin, Co-founder and CEO of Career 180, stated: "Our vision for the ninth edition of the summit goes beyond the traditional concept of connecting job seekers with employers. We aim to build a comprehensive ecosystem that supports the development of young professionals’ career skills. Through Egypt Career Summit, we seek to create a platform that brings together industry leaders and real-world expertise to help youth better understand the evolving requirements of the job market. We are equally committed to empowering them with future-ready skills that strengthen their prospects both locally and internationally. Following our successful expansion into Europe and the Gulf region, we have gained even greater confidence in the ability of Egyptian talent to compete globally. This drives our continued investment in developing youth capabilities and preparing them to lead emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence and digital innovation. We firmly believe that empowering young people is a fundamental step toward building a knowledge-driven and innovation-led economy.



The summit will host a distinguished group of experts and speakers participating in panel discussions and specialized workshops, including Marwa Abbas (General Manager of IBM Egypt), Moheb Halem (Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Huawei Egypt), Ayman El-Gohary (Chairman of GSS), and Omnia Kelig (Deputy CEO and Chief Investment Officer – NAEEM Holding). The event will also explore themes of innovation and entrepreneurship with the participation of Hesham Afifi (Director), Islam Hossam (Creative Director), Hilda Luka (Founder and CEO of Mitcha), Ayman El-Tanbouly (CEO and Co-Founder of Exits MENA), and Ziad El-Hadary (Founder of Naydin).

The summit is supported by a number of leading banking and technology institutions, including CIB, QNB, EGBANK, and Industrial Development Bank, in addition to the participation of companies such as Vodafone, Teleperformance, and Raya. MOUNT Communications joins the event as the Official Communication Partner.

The event will also provide opportunities for student activities and university teams to actively participate, supporting youth-led initiatives while fostering leadership and innovation skills among students. Participants will have the opportunity to showcase their initiatives and social impact before industry leaders, contributing to the development of a new generation of talent capable of creating meaningful impact in future workplaces.

About Career 180:

Career 180 is a leading EdTech platform dedicated to career development and economic empowerment across the EMEA region. With a strong focus on bridging the skills gap, Career 180 offers comprehensive training programs designed to equip youth with the critical capabilities needed for today’s competitive job market.

The platform operates one of the region’s largest SaaS-based LMS solutions, featuring over 300 recorded courses across various industries and serving more than 300,000 users. Since its founding in 2017 , Career 180 has launched and led multiple initiatives to align emerging talent with labor market needs, connect skilled professionals with job opportunities, and support entrepreneurs through targeted training and mentorship. Career 180 was recognized as one of Africa’s Top Startups by HolonIQ in 2022, 2023, and 2024.