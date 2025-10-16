Carbon Assurance has become the first company in the UAE to be honoured as an official auditor in the field of climate project validation and verification, receiving formal recognition from the Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC) for its leadership and compliance with international standards

UAE, Dubai, H.E. Amina Ahmed Mohammed, CEO of EIAC, is presenting Certificate No. 1 to Ms. Shahd Alshamsi, CEO and Founder of Carbon Assurance, recognising the company as the UAE’s first EIAC-accredited validation and verification body.

Carbon Assurance was officially recognised as the first accredited Validation and Verification Body (VVB) in the United Arab Emirates during the Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC) Annual Customer Forum 2025, held on 9 October at One & Only One Za’abeel, Dubai.

The official Certificate No. 1 was presented to Ms. Shahd Alshamsi, CEO and Founder of Carbon Assurance, by Her Excellency Amina Ahmed Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer of EIAC, in acknowledgement of the company’s pioneering role in advancing climate assurance and its contribution to the UAE’s growing infrastructure of trust and transparency in greenhouse gas (GHG) verification.

The EIAC Annual Customer Forum serves as the UAE’s leading platform for dialogue between accreditation authorities, conformity bodies, and industry leaders. This year’s forum, held under the theme “Journey of Excellence”, emphasised digital innovation, best practices, and the UAE’s continued commitment to advancing quality and sustainable development.

In her opening address, H.E. Amina Ahmed Mohammed highlighted EIAC’s mission to strengthen trust in quality infrastructure and acknowledged the UAE’s global leadership in accreditation, stating: “Together we innovate, build and shape a brighter future for the quality infrastructure in the UAE.”

Carbon Assurance’s recognition reflects the organisation’s deep alignment with EIAC’s vision – ensuring the credibility of climate action through science-based data and internationally recognised methodologies.

“This recognition from EIAC marks an important milestone for our team – it validates our professionalism, impartiality, and adherence to internationally recognised methodologies,” said Ms. Shahd Alshamsi, CEO and Founder of Carbon Assurance.

“It also reflects our shared mission with EIAC to strengthen trust in climate action through verified data and accredited processes.”

Carbon Assurance became the first organisation in the UAE to receive EIAC Accreditation Certificate No. 1 for conducting validation and verification of greenhouse gas (GHG) projects in accordance with international ISO standards. The scope of accreditation covers the assessment of GHG reduction and prevention projects across such sectors as renewable energy, manufacturing, and energy efficiency.

CARBON ASSURANCE is a pioneer in greenhouse gas (GHG) auditing, providing high-precision climate expertise for businesses and governments across diverse industries. Guided by the principles of transparency, professionalism, and impartiality, our expert team is deeply committed to delivering comprehensive, accurate, and reliable assessments of GHG emissions and carbon removal opportunities.

Every assessment is conducted strictly in accordance with globally recognised standards, ensuring that our reports align with the highest international best practices.