Following the conclusion of the Capital Markets & M&A Forum 2024, hosted by ARC Group, a significant milestone in the industry's landscape has emerged. With over 120 esteemed industry leaders in attendance, the forum provided a platform for engaging discussions and collaborative exploration of key financial topics, fostering regional growth and innovation. Highlighting the event was the announcement of a transformative partnership between ARC Group, M/HQ, and Re/think UAE, signalling a new chapter in shaping the future of the industry.

Dubai, UAE - March 5, 2024 - The Capital Markets and M&A Forum 2024: UAE Edition, hosted by ARC Group in collaboration with EF Hutton, concluded on February 27th, 2024, at the prestigious Waldorf Astoria DIFC, Dubai, UAE. The event, which brought together over 120 industry leaders, investors, and experts, was marked by insightful discussions, strategic partnerships, and a shared vision for the future of finance in the Middle East.

The forum commenced with a compelling keynote address delivered by H.E. Dr. Ahmed

Abdulrahman Albanna, Exec. Chairman – AAG and Former UAE Ambassador to India. Dr. Albanna underscored the remarkable economic progress and diversification efforts of the UAE and Dubai, setting the stage for discussions on the region's burgeoning financial landscape.

Distinguished panelists, including David Boral, President of EF Hutton, Gabriel Cotellessa, Head of Equities and Alternative Investments at FAB Investments, and Datuk Seri Paul Chong, Venture Partner at ARC Group, among others, led engaging discussions on key topics within capital markets and M&A. These sessions provided invaluable insights and catalyzed meaningful dialogue among participants, moderators, and the audience.

A pivotal moment of the forum was the announcement of a strategic partnership between ARC Group, M/HQ, and Re/think UAE. Abraham Cinta, CEO of ARC Group, and Yann Mrazek, Managing Partner of M/HQ, took the stage to unveil this collaboration, signaling a collective commitment to shaping the future of the industry. Notably, Re/think played a pivotal role in supporting ARC Group's successful application for a Category 4 license from the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), further solidifying the partnership's significance.

Abraham Cinta emphasized the importance of fostering strong partnerships and collaborations to capitalize on regional opportunities, a sentiment echoed by other speakers throughout the forum.

This collaborative spirit, combined with thought-provoking discussions and valuable networking sessions, underscored the forum's role as a pivotal event in the region's financial calendar.

The Capital Markets and M&A Forum 2024: UAE Edition facilitated knowledge sharing, industry insights, and relationship building within the financial community, positioning the region for continued growth and success in the global financial landscape.

-Ends-

About ARC Group:

ARC Group Ltd. is a globally renowned financial services and advisory firm with a strong focus on Asia. Specializing in investment banking, asset management, and corporate finance, ARC Group is recognized for its deep industry knowledge, innovative approach, and commitment to delivering exceptional client service. With its Category 4 license from ADGM, ARC Group is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of the region's financial landscape.