Capital Bank announced its golden sponsorship for the “SHETECHS Forum 2024”, held under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Sumaya bint El- Hassan and organized by the Information and Communications Technology Association of Jordan (INT@J), focused on the theme "Amplifying Business Growth through Women in Tech".

Capital Bank's sponsorship stems the importance of strengthening and empowering women, particularly in the entrepreneurship and telecommunications sectors. This support aligns with the bank's social responsibility strategy, acknowledging the significant contributions women make to the technology industry and aims to enhance their leadership capabilities.

During the "Women in Tech Leadership" session, Zein Malhas, CEO of Blink, shared insights emphasizing the necessity of boosting growth through the involvement of boards and executive authorities. She stressed the value of women's representation in leadership roles within the technology sector.

Malhas commented on the sponsorship, stating, "Platforms like SHETECHS are crucial for empowering women and acknowledging their substantial contributions to the technology industry. By supporting such initiatives, we can create a more inclusive environment where women can thrive, achieving their full potential."

Through its support and active participation in this forum, Capital Bank reaffirms its commitment to promoting gender equality and empowering women in Jordan. The bank encourages active participation by women in the technology sector, fostering a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.

The SHETECHS Forum serves as a dynamic platform engaging various stakeholders, including entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and government officials. These stakeholders discuss key issues related to empowering women in the technology sector. The forum provides a space for knowledge exchange, communication, and collaboration, contributing to the growth and development of Jordan's technological ecosystem and enhancing women's participation in the digital economy.

-Ends-

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is considered one of the top financial institutions operating in the Jordanian and regional markets, with assets of approximately JOD 7.6 billion, while the total equity is nearly JOD 728 million.

Capital Bank Group includes Capital Bank, which since its inception in 1995, has grown to become one of the top financial institutions in Jordan, offering the Jordanian market a comprehensive set of commercial and investment banking services and solutions tailored to the needs of retail and corporate clients alike.

In 2005, Capital Bank (Jordan) purchased majority shares of the National Bank of Iraq (61.85%), which enabled NBI to develop its products and services, strengthen its foothold and enhance financial inclusion at the country level, support export activities and provide all services to Jordanian companies operating In Iraq. In 2021, the National Bank of Iraq continued to realize its expansion strategy by launching its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

As for Capital Investments, it is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006 and is set as a regional leader in providing comprehensive investment banking services that include asset management, brokerage as well as corporate financial advisory. The company serves a diverse array of local, regional, and international clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals through its offices in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates / Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

Further building on its ambitious expansion strategy, Capital Bank Group also acquired Bank Audi’s operations in both Jordan and Iraq in 2021 and followed that milestone in 2022 with the acquisition of the branches and operations of Société Générale Bank in Jordan, strengthening its competitive position in the Jordanian banking market. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched its digital bank - Blink, to re-imagine the way people conduct their banking operations, targeting young individuals.

In June 2022, Capital Bank raised its capital through issuing new shares in favor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) – one the largest sovereign funds worldwide – as a strategic investor in Capital Bank. with a 23.97% stake, a milestone which will enable the Group to implement its expansion strategy and introduce new products and services to meet the needs of its clients and benefit its shareholders.

For more information, please visit Capital Bank website: www.capitalbank.jo