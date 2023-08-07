Bahrain - An exciting collaborative event bringing together innovators and developers to create solutions for the insurance industry is set to kick off in Bahrain. Be the Disrupter: No-code InsurTech Hackathon will meet 25 participants across 5 teams to tackle real-world challenges in the insurance sector using no-code platforms and present revolutionary solutions that promise to shape the industry for years to come.

To ensure a successful Hackathon, Spring Studios has partnered with Solidarity Bahrain, one of the leading insurance companies in Bahrain, and General Assembly, a pioneering Bahrain-based tech educator. The event is scheduled to take place at the HP Spring Studios coworking space located at the United Tower in Bahrain Bay.

The integration of technology and insurance, known as InsurTech, has revolutionised the insurance sector over the past decade. Advancements in AI, machine learning, blockchain, and big data have greatly improved efficiency, reduced costs, and enhanced customer experiences. As a result, there is a growing need for the insurance industry to adapt and innovate to compete in the market. This is the right time to be a disrupter.

Be the Disrupter: No-code InsurTech Hackathon offers an exceptional platform for those of an entrepreneurial mindset to unveil innovative, customer-centric products and services that can mitigate current pain points. The objective is to empower consumers with access to faster, more affordable, and personalised insurance solutions. Over the three-day period of the hackathon, participants will be given access to a wide array of valuable resources, such as mentorship and workshops, facilitating their creative process and honing their problem-solving skills.

Head of Spring Studios, Zainab Khamis, commented, “The concept of disruptive innovation is not only relevant in the insurance industry but also in the fintech industry. Fintech startups are known for their ability to challenge traditional financial institutions and offer innovative solutions to customers. As the Head of Spring Studios, Zainab Khamis highlights, disruptive innovation is key to transformation in the insurance industry, and it also applies to the fintech industry. The need for creativity and innovation is crucial in building the next fintech startup, and Spring Studios is committed to supporting this by offering resources, expertise, and support to fintech entrepreneurs who are pushing new ideas and transforming the industry.

Husain Sabt, Head of Information Technology at Solidarity Bahrain, added, “We have always been at the forefront of innovation in the insurance sector and consistently strive to improve the products and services for our customers. We are excited to see the insurtech paradigm shift that comes out of this hackathon and move towards our vision as the insurtech leader in the Kingdom.

Stephen Kirsch, Director of General Assembly Bahrain, echoed Spring Studio’s sentiment, adding, “We are proud to be partnered with Spring Studios and Solidarity in this hackathon. It fosters innovation, and it aligns with our mission to provide young Bahrainis the opportunity to leverage tech for practical purposes. We are excited to support participants in their efforts to create new possibilities for society.”

Be the Disrupter: No-code InsurTech Hackathon invites Bahrainis who are recent graduates or have some work experience, possess an entrepreneurial spirit, and have an interest in InsurTech. The most innovative teams can anticipate cash prizes, an exclusive opportunity to pitch their business ideas to industry stakeholders, including the management of Solidarity and HP Spring Studios team, to co-build their idea into a profitable business.

Potential participants are urged to make the most of this transformative opportunity by submitting their applications to www.springstudios.io before the deadline of August 12.