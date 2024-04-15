The 11th edition of Dubai Food Festival (DFF) promises a delectable showcase of the city’s dynamic dining scene, from Friday 19 April to Sunday 12 May.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– Get ready for a feast of epic proportions… The 11th Dubai Food Festival (DFF) kicks off later this week, promising to tantalise taste buds and please even the pickiest of palettes. Running from Friday 19 April to Sunday 12 May, DFF 2024 promises a delectable showcase of the city’s dynamic dining scene with a citywide lineup of culinary experiences, special menus, events and much more.

During the 23 delectable days of the festival, Dubai's melting pot of cuisines, drawn from the 200+ nationalities that call the city home, will come to life. From fine dining to hidden gems, Emirati concepts to international MICHELIN-starred restaurants, and everything in between, there is something for everyone at DFF 2024. The region's largest culinary celebration will feature an exciting programme of gastronomy events and experiences, celebrating the diverse culinary landscape of Dubai. The festival will also recognise the contributions of chefs, trailblazers, and tastemakers who shape and enhance the city’s culinary scene.



Organised by Dubai’s Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), this year’s DFF will feature returning favourites Dubai Restaurant Week, Foodie Experiences, e& Beach Canteen and 10 Dirham Dish as well as the all-new Chef’s Menu and Gault&Millau Culinary Innovators event. In the lead up to this year’s launch, budding photographers have been tasked with showcasing Dubai's unique street food scene through the Food Focus Photography Competition in partnership with Gulf Photo Plus. Entries closed on Sunday 7 April and judging is now taking place to choose the winners, with incredible cash prizes up for grabs and the chance to display their work at a winners' gallery at e& Beach Canteen.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment,(DFRE) said: “The 11th edition of Dubai Food Festival will present the finest offerings of Dubai’s gastronomy scene at affordable prices while spotlighting the city’s top culinary talent. With each passing year, we continue to reinforce Dubai's standing as a global gastronomic destination, captivating taste buds and earning admiration worldwide. This edition signifies another significant milestone in our culinary journey, inviting both residents and visitors to savour the diverse flavours and immersive experiences that define our city's vibrant food culture. Featuring a blend of beloved favourites and exciting new events, this year is the perfect commemoration of the city’s culinary journey over the last decade and the valued contributions of our partners in the F&B industry.”



A showcase of the city’s vibrant and diverse culinary scene, festival favourite Dubai Restaurant Week will feature specially curated set menus from more than 60 of Dubai's most popular restaurants at unbeatable prices. From fine dining establishments to local concepts and hidden gems, participating venues will present two-course lunch menus at AED 125 and / or three-course dinners at AED 250 per person, giving you the chance to explore new flavours, rediscover old favourites, and immerse yourself in the exceptional culinary artistry that Dubai is renowned for. Participating restaurants include Cargo, Hillhouse Brasserie, Couqley French Restaurant, Somewhere Galleria, Rhodes W1, Toro Toro by Chef Richard Sandoval and Carna By Dario Cecchini, as well as eateries specialising in Emirati and Arabic cuisine such as Al Khaima, Al Nafoorah and Arabian Tea House. You can also enjoy extraordinary dining experiences at MICHELIN and Gault&Millau recognised restaurants as well as those featured in the 2024 Middle East and North Africa’s 50 Best Restaurants list. These include 21Grams, Carnival By Trèsind, Jun’s, Reif Kushiyaki, ROKA and UCHI, to name just a few. The Green-MICHELIN awarded Lowe and BOCA will also be taking part, giving diners the chance to enjoy eco-friendly fare. Visit https://www.visitdubai.com/en/whats-on/dubai-food-festival/dubai-restaurant-week to secure your spot via OpenTable, the Official Booking Partner.

Adding to the excitement, the much-loved e& Beach Canteen will run from Friday 19 April to Sunday 5 May on Jumeirah Beach (behind Sunset Mall) offering a diverse array of food experiences, live programming, and events. A flagship event of DFF, e& Beach Canteen will serve as an innovative celebration of global cuisines, culinary excellence, and the important role that chefs and SMEs play in promoting nutritious lifestyles. Endless food offerings will be available at the talabat Food Plaza, Bites by the Beach and a Beach BBQ space. Live entertainment, daily activities and pop-ups include a beach-side Roller Rink presented by Emcan (Emarat) and Roll Dxb, Goodness Bar by Lipton, Ripe Market by the Beach and Shorts and Shawarmas – foodie movie screenings. With something for everyone, e& Beach Canteen will also feature a Kids Fun Zone with loads of activities, the first ever e& Beach Canteen beach club experience, 10 dirham dishes, a dedicated family workshops space, fitness sessions, and the Culinary Theatre - a dedicated space for chef demos and more.

For those seeking value without compromising on flavour, the highly anticipated 10 Dirham Dish, will run throughout DFF. Hundreds of restaurants across the city will be offering a delicious dish for just AED10, whether it's an old favourite, brand-new creation, or a portion of their signature dish. The diverse range of participating restaurants will provide a snapshot of the dining variety available in Dubai, from upscale fine dining establishments to flavourful street food spots, all for a limited time. Participating restaurants will be listed on Zomato, making it easy to discover and indulge in these delectable 10 Dirham offerings throughout the festival, for more information, visit www.dubaifoodfestival.com.

Another favourite on the DFF calendar, Foodie Experiences, will offer a carefully curated collection of diverse culinary experiences at different locations across the city featuring Dubai's top food innovators and chefs. Only available during DFF, these exclusive experiences will include masterclasses, Chef's Tables, Chef Collaborations, and more. A new category for this year is the Four Hands Dinner, where visiting international chefs will collaborate with local Dubai chefs to create unforgettable gastronomic delights. With three weekly themes and multiple foodie experiences per week, guests can indulge in a diverse range of culinary delights. Week One (19-26 April) will include Fine Dining experiences featuring renowned chefs from acclaimed venues. Highlights include Four Hands Dinners at Asil featuring a fusion of Greek and Arabesque cuisines, gourmet pizzas presented by Bussola Pizzeria x award-winning Chef Davide Civitiello and an exquisite eight-course dinner showcasing Mediterranean and Lebanese flavours by Executive Chef Sonu Koithara x Chef Greg Malouf at Raia Restaurant & Lounge; a Chef’s Table at Alici featuring the finest caviar selections; Tasting Menus at Belcanto and Il Borro Tuscan Bistro complete with exclusive wine pairings; a Pastry Masterclass at Josette; and an Experiential Dining Event celebrating an eight-course secret menu of mushrooms and South American flavours at Seva Table with Chef Kiki. There will also be a series of Culinary Collaborations from the likes of Chef Kuv x Chef Andrea x Chef Esteban at 25h Hotel featuring experimental Latin Fusion cuisine, an exquisite blend of French, Italian and Greek culinary mastery as Chef Nathan x Chef Emanuele team up at a mystery location, and a unique fine dining event at TimeOut Market. Week Two (27 April - 4 May) will feature family friendly experiences and Week Three (6 - 12 May) will have a focus on experiential dining experiences to enjoy with family and friends. For full details and information on how to book, please visit www.dubaifoodfestival.com

From 1 May to 12 May, prepare for an unparalleled culinary journey with the all-new Chef’s Menu. Participating fine dining restaurants will tantalise your taste buds with curated menus featuring their best-selling dishes, meticulously assembled across a minimum of five courses. What sets this experience apart is its interactive nature, allowing diners to engage directly with culinary masters to learn about their inspiration and techniques. Chef’s Menu features Chef Ismawan of Adaliman, Chef Rahul Rana of Avatara, Chef Mehmet Gürs of Arrazuna, Chef de Cuisine Thierry Motsch of Brasserie Boulud, Chef Luca Criostelli of Cala Vista, Chef Marques Tone of COYA Dubai, Chef Alvin Leung of Demon Duck, Chef Andy Toh of Hakkasan Dubai, Chef Kelvin Cheung of Jun's, Chef Alfredo Albergatore of L'Amo Bistrò del Mare, Chef Cesar Ulloa of La Mar by Gastón Acurio, Chef Mario Martinez of Leña, Chef Steve Nguyen of Ling Ling, Chef Rami Nasser of MINA Brasserie, Chef Frankie Yang Tao of Mott 32, Chef Damien Duviau of Nobu Dubai, Chef Tetsuya Wakuda of Sagetsu, Chef Roberto de Vivo of Sucre Fire Dining Dubai, Chef Pavel Li of Sumosan, Chef Taka and Chef Hisa of TakaHisa Japanese Restaurant, Chef David of Tàn Chá, Chef Paul Gajewski of The Guild, Chef Himanshu Saini of Trèsind Studio, and Chef Neha Mishra of Kinoya. So, get ready for an elevated dining affair where culinary excellence, chef innovation, and the pure joy of food enthusiasts take centre stage.

Another exciting item on the menu is the inaugural Gault&Millau Culinary Innovators event. This rare culinary spectacle will bring together 12 of Dubai's most acclaimed chefs for a spectacular three-night pop-up from Thursday 25 to Saturday 27 April at ICD Brookfield Place's “The Space”. Featuring an impressive lineup of renowned chefs, including Grégoire Berger of Ossiano, Himanshu Saini of Trèsind Studio, Jason Atherton of Row on 45, Mohamad & Wassim Orfali of Orfali Bros. Bistro, Saverio Sbaragli of Al Muntaha, Kelvin Cheung of Jun's, Roberto Torre of L'Atelier de Joël Robuchon, Takashi Namekata & Hisao Ueda of TakaHisa, Ruben Guerrero of 99 Sushi Bar & Restaurant and Tom Allen of Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, as well as visiting international chef Michael van der Kroft of Tres in Rotterdam, you can expect a culinary extravaganza unlike any other. An 11-course roaming tasting menu, with live jazz performances on the outdoor terrace will ensure an unforgettable evening. Tickets are limited so book your spot for this rare culinary event via www.800tickets.com/GaultandMillauCulinaryInnovators.

In addition to the specially curated festival programming, restaurants across Dubai will join the culinary celebration with their own special menus, dishes, unique experiences, and promotions. Select hotels and attractions will also host a citywide programme of events and activations, while retail promotions, flash sales, and exciting activities will take place both online and in-store at Dubai's renowned malls. Food enthusiasts can also enjoy outdoor foodie markets, pop-up restaurants, music events, and a variety of engaging culinary experiences, bolstering Dubai’s position as the ultimate destination for food lovers.

Join us in celebrating the rich tapestry of flavours that Dubai has to offer at the 11th Dubai Food Festival. Treat your tastebuds to a feast of epic proportions and immerse yourself in a culinary journey like no other. For more information, visit www.dubaifoodfestival.com. Secure your reservations now and let the adventure begin.

