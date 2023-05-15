Dubai: CABSAT 2023, the premier exhibition for content creation, production, distribution, digital media, satellite communication and space technology, will commence tomorrow, Tuesday May 16, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. In its 29th edition, CABSAT 2023 will co-locate with the inaugural edition of Integrate Middle East, bringing together the region's professional audio-visual (Pro-AV) and media technology communities.

Taking place from May 16 to 18, 2023, the two dynamic exhibitions will unveil emerging trends and growth opportunities across industries. Attendees can discover the future of Middle East broadcasting, technology, satellite communications, and the thriving media and entertainment sector, projected to grow at a remarkable CAGR of 12.9% from 2021 to 2027.[i]

While media and communication technologies have brought significant benefits to this sector, CABSAT tackles critical challenges in content monetisation, competition, infrastructure, and more. Join the conjunction of these events to connect with innovative content creators, producers, broadcast technology providers, and satellite distribution experts.

CABSAT 2023 will also feature some of its most anticipated initiatives, including the Content Congress, where the challenges of producing high-quality content, as well as ways to resolve them, will be discussed. During the event, the SATEXPO Summit will highlight the importance of the satellite industry and its readiness to use cutting-edge technologies like automation and Artificial Intelligence (AI), while also discussing various strategies for leading sustainable space activities.

Similarly, the ‘NEXTGen Content Screening’ initiative will also return to showcase the latest Middle Eastern and African content in both scripted and non-scripted formats from various genres.

Another new and notable aspect of CABSAT’s 2023 edition is its co-location with Integrate Middle East, which is anticipated to be a leading forum and sourcing platform for technology leaders and integrated solution buyers in the Pro-AV industry. Leaders from the production and broadcast industries, including those from Warner Bros., Discovery, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited, Abu Dhabi Film Commission, and from Pro AV and media tech communities including Voodooh; Behind the Stage; Quest, Epson Europe B.V., Calyx and others, will address the attendees during scheduled conferences and panel discussions for both events.

These thought leaders and industry experts will offer valuable insights from the summit sessions that will concentrate on relevant and timely industry topics, including emerging revenue streams, phygital stores with XR, digital signage, immersive audio, IoT-enabled Pro-AV for smart buildings, and more, for the Pro-AV and media industries across the globe.

Flagship forums like CABSAT and Integrate Middle East allow guests and exhibitors to find, connect, and drive strategic initiatives with key representatives in order to advance the industry. Both exhibitions are expected to draw more than 14,000 visitors and have a significant impact on the global satellite communication, production, and distribution sectors.

