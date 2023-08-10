Amman, Jordan - Bustami & Saheb Group, the exclusive distributor for Nissan, INFINITI and BYD cars in Jordan, proudly announced its sponsorship of the 37th Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts, where many artists, poets, and musical groups have participated in. The festival commenced on July 26, 2023, and concluded on August 5, 2023.

The group provided a range of modern vehicles from Nissan, INFINITI, and BYD, ensuring the utmost comfort, luxury, and safety during the transportation of artists, poets, musical groups, journalists, and media professionals who participated in the event from their accommodations to Jerash Governorate, where the festival was held. The cars played a significant role in providing an unforgettable and premium experience for all guests.

Eng. Ekrimeh Mahasneh, CEO of Bustami & Saheb Group, stated: "We were delighted to be the official transport provider for the Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts, and to have all three of our brands involved in this prominent event in Jordan and the Middle East. Our aim was to facilitate the transportation of distinguished guests and renowned artists who took part in the festival."

In response, Mr. Ayman Samawi, The Executive Director of Jerash Festival, said, "Bustami & Saheb Group was a valuable partner in this significant festival, contributing to making the festival experience more magnificent and seamless. We are grateful for their continuous support and their vital role in enhancing the experience for both guests and artists. We look forward to replicating this remarkable experience in future festivals and extend our gratitude to Bustami & Saheb Group and all the partners for their immense support in the success of this exceptional event.".

Among the notable artists and media personalities who were transported in Nissan cars were Najwa Karam, Ragheb Alama, prominent Lebanese media personality George Kurdahi, presenter Mona El Shazly, singer Marwa Nagi, and Ahmed Shiba.

Meanwhile, INFINITI cars transported artists Wael Kfouri, Saber Rebaai, Hani Shaker, Diana Karazoun, Amal Arafa, Abir Nemeh, Mohamed Khair Jarrar, and the Shihadeh Brothers. BYD cars were assigned to transport George Wassof.

-Ends-

About Bustami & Saheb Group:

Established in Amman in 1969, Bustami & Saheb Group is the exclusive dealer for Nissan and INFINITI in Jordan, and an official dealership for the Chinese EV manufacturer BYD.

Today, it is the cornerstone in Jordan and the Middle East in the field of integrated services that it provides. The group provides the highest international standards and the best services for Nissan, INFINITI , and BYD cars through its distinguished facilities and professional staff.

In order to support the Jordanian market with the latest international technology, Bustami and Saheb worked to provide the Jordanian market with BYD electric cars, reinforcing its commitment to satisfying its customers at all times.

Bustami & Saheb group has achieved great milestones in the field of car trade in Jordan and the Middle East by launching a set of facilities to display cars of all categories, maintenance centers, sub-agents, and spare part centers across the kingdom. In addition to a specialized system that combines marketing, sales and leading after-sales services, with one goal of ensuring the highest levels of protection and customer satisfaction, it is the most important component of its success. Today Bustami & Saheb has a growing base of customers, serving them through showrooms, maintenance centers, in addition to its team of specialized employees, numbering more than 200 employees.

