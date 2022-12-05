The Groupement du Patronat Francophone (GPF) and the Mouvement des Entreprises Du Sénégal (MEDS) organized the third edition of Le Forum International des Entreprises Francophones (the International Forum of Francophone Enterprises), held in Dakar (Senegal) under the high patronage of the President of the Republic of Senegal, H.E. Macky SALL.

The event gathered prominent business and political leaders from Africa, the Middle East and Europe, including :

The former Prime Minister of France, H.E. Edith CRESSON,

H.E. Victorine Anquediche NDEYE, Minister of Microfinance and Social and Solidarity Economy and Mayor of the municipality of Niaguis,

Mr. Thierry Beaudet, President of the CESE (Economic, Social and Environmental Council),

H.E. Cellou Dalein DIALLO, former Prime Minister of Guinea,

H.E. Aliou SALL, General Administrator of SIFA (Investment Company for Education and Training in Africa),

H.E. Baldé ABDOULAYE, former Minister of Industry, Mines, Agro-Industry and SMEs of Senegal, Managing Director of APIX,

Maxime BOUAN, Partner at Seedstars Africa Ventures,

Mr. Mbagnick DIOP, President of the MEDS, union of employers of Senegal.

During the two days of the forum, several topics were held about education, energy, women entrepreneurship, investments, and new technologies.

The necessity of a stronger relationship between African Francophone and GCC countries was highlighted by some speakers.

Mr. Jean Lou Blachier, president of the GPF said that the UAE is today a hub for Francophonie. ‘’Even if the UAE is not a French speaking country, it is an associated member of the International Organization of la Francophonie (OIF). The country, as well as the whole GCC region, have a strong role to play to connect French speaking countries in Africa, Europe and the Middle East.’’

Dr. Tarek Hajjiri, who is the representative of the GPF in the UAE and the CEO of the Global Family Business & Private Wealth Centre at the DIFC, stressed the strong and positive role played by the French language to build business ties between business partners, including in the UAE. He also mentioned the future event to be held in the UAE by 2023 about the economic Francophonie.

Houssam Nasrawin, Managing Partner at Orous Capital, an advisory and capital raising firm active between Europe and the GCC, mentioned the lack of investments in French speaking African countries from GCC investors. He shared his experience of collaboration between GCC investors and African companies. He emphasized the opportunities offered by those African countries and that the French language is the fifth most widely spoken and the second for business, representing 300 million people. It is expected to be spoken by 700 million people by 2050, mainly in African countries.

Following this meeting in Dakar, meetings between business leaders took place in Paris at the beginning of December between business entities from the GCC region and African countries. Those meetings included investors, corporates and government officials.

The next edition of the forum will be held in the UAE in 2023.

-Ends-

