HCT, Visa and FedEx engage in insightful discussions to encourage new generation entering the workforce to create an equitable future for organizations

Dubai, UAE: In line with its commitment to achieve an equitable future, 3M Middle East & Africa, in partnership with The American Chamber of Commerce in Dubai (AmCham Dubai), hosted a symposium on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) titled ‘The Design of Inclusion’ at the USA Pavilion located in the Opportunity District of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Bringing together senior business leaders from local and international organizations including Visa, FedEx and Higher Colleges of Technology, the event focused on the role of government and corporations to advance DEI in the region.

Delivering the keynote address on the importance of DEI in the workplace and wider society, and highlighting the challenges and opportunities to achieving equity, Meghan Gregonis, United States Consul General in Dubai said: “Today’s discussions are intended to help leaders, especially female leaders, shape the workplaces of the future. The public and private sectors working together can create more equitable and inclusive opportunities for everyone in order to build a community where not only organizations, but individuals can truly thrive.”

In his opening remarks, Laszlo Svinger, Vice President and Managing Director at 3M Middle East & Africa (MEA) said: “At 3M, we are committed to building a more inclusive and competitive workplace where people feel safe, respected and valued. While we understand the importance of diversity, inclusion and equity cannot be understated, we recognize that we can and must do more. Bringing together leaders from various local and international organizations to engage and innovate solutions for greater progress, not only in the workplace but in wider society too, is crucial to achieve a truly equitable future.”

“Collaboration between private and public sector is key in advancing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is critical. We are fortunate here in the UAE to be able to operate and transact in an increasingly level playing field but we acknowledge that through focused collaboration we can achieve even more together and look forward to an even more equal tomorrow, starting today,” Cara Nazari, Managing Director of the American Chamber of Commerce commented.

Sammy Bousaba, Managing Director, Sales at FedEx and President of AmCham Dubai said: “The FedEx commitment to innovation and quality is fueled by our inclusive culture, in which team members feel safe to bring all of who they are to work. Our diverse workforce, supplier base, and supporting culture all enable FedEx to better serve customers and compete in the global marketplace.”

The symposium featured a roundtable discussion on the future of inclusion, and the collaborative role of government and corporations in advancing DEI, and a fireside chat on the inclusive workplace of the future, which was moderated by Cara Nazari, Managing Director of AmCham Dubai. Speakers comprised of local and international leaders including:

His Excellency Dr Abdullatif AlShamsi, President and CEO of Dubai Higher Colleges of Technology

Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President & Group Country Manager Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region for Visa

Sammy Bousaba, Managing Director, Sales at FedEx and President of AmCham Dubai

Auriel Rawlings, Diversity & Inclusion Advisor and HR Leader Middle East & Northern Africa region FedEx

The discussions covered a wide range of issues from the role of allyship in workplace to the difference between equality and equity, and the role of DEI in contributing to building the success of companies. The roundtable session witnessed business leaders highlighted the opportunities for the new generation entering the workforce, discussed new learning models in the education sector to promote inclusivity in addition to recognizing each market’s unique needs to implement global corporate programs at a local level.

His Excellency Dr Abdullatif AlShamsi, President and CEO of Dubai Higher Colleges of Technology said: "UAE has a story of Diversity and Inclusivity unparalleled to any other. At HCT, we ensure that our national values and ambitions are translated into actionable institutional strategies that help us produce a workforce of competent and tolerant global citizens."

During the event, 3M screened its documentary ‘Not the Science Type’, which demonstrates women breaking down boundaries within the science, technology, engineer, and math (STEM) fields by challenging stereotypes and confronting gender, racial and age discrimination.

Recently, 3M affirmed its commitment to transforming its culture, norms and behaviors to advance equitable outcomes for all, and has set out clear transparent goals to achieve a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace globally.

Furthermore, 3M in the Middle East and Africa is taking action to further its DEI goals. In December 2021, 3M implemented Work Your Way (WYW) in the UAE, one of the first countries to introduce it. WYW enables employees to work flexibly, choosing when and where they work, in order to drive greater innovation, inclusion and employee wellbeing.

The US Pavilion in the Opportunity District of Expo 2020 Dubai provided a useful platform for leaders to discuss diversity, equity and inclusion. 3M will continue to build on the insights gained from the event and drive its DEI goals forward, in line with the company’s mission to improve lives.

About 3M

At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

About AmCham

AmCham Dubai, also known as The American Business Council in Dubai and historically as (ABC Dubai), was the first bilateral trade organization established in the U.A.E. and operates under the local patronage of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce & Industry. AmCham Dubai is a member of the Global Network of American Chambers of Commerce in Washington, DC.

The Council’s membership is comprised of American Fortune 500 companies, SMEs, and U.A.E. organizations across all sectors of business and industry and includes American and Emirati individuals. All are accepted after review of eligibility based upon membership qualification criteria defined in the AmCham constitution and by-laws.

AmCham Dubai organizes events in partnership with key public and private stakeholders from the U.S., the local region as well as internationally. AmCham Dubai's goal is to strengthen commercial ties between the U.S. and the U.A.E. and offer exceptional value and support services to its members. #bepartofit

