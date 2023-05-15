United Arab Emirates: May 2023 – From May 16 to May 18 at Dubai World Trade Center, the French audiovisual industry will be back at CABSAT 2023 to present its latest innovations.

A major business platform widely recognized in the digital media sector with more than 13,000 visitors coming every year from more than 50 countries, the CABSAT is the leading event of its kind in the Middle East for broadcasters, producers, developers, integrators, and even television channels looking for new innovative technological solutions developed by foreign industries. In this context, 21 French companies will have the opportunity to showcase their technological advances, promote La French Tech, and develop partnerships with companies from the United Arab Emirates and the Middle East as well as other countries such as India or Turkey.

The creative, broadcast, and satellite industry in the UAE is a rapidly growing sector, driven by the country's strategic location, advanced infrastructure, and supportive government policies. With a thriving media landscape and a growing appetite for high-quality content, the UAE has emerged as a regional hub for media production and distribution. The country boasts a diverse range of media companies, including local and international broadcasters, production houses, satellite operators, and content creators. The creative, broadcast, and satellite industry in the UAE is poised for continued growth and innovation in the coming years and the French companies participating at Cabsat 2023 renew their commitment to bringing the latest innovations to the local and regional market.

France at the forefront of innovation

The broadcasting world is a market very dependent on the use of its consumers. Among the major trends in the sector, we are witnessing the rise of streaming and video-on-demand platforms, the revenues of which have increased by 151% between 2013 and 2020. Indeed, consumers now prefer to watch their favorite content on their computers, phones, or tablets. They are also looking for much more sophisticated and original content such as animations, as well as content that is more immersive, especially via augmented virtual reality which is revolutionizing the viewing experience by rendering it more interactive. The same applies to the live video format, which also creates more of an interaction.

In this context, France is adapting to this new demand and taking advantage of the many assets of its film and audiovisual industry, which is one of the most varied and dynamic in the world in terms of creativity, originality, artistic expertise, and cutting-edge skills ranging from direction and production to post-production.

With 21 exhibitors in the France Pavilion, the French will have ample space to represent what they have to offer, particularly with companies from the OTT (Over The Top) sector, such as Viaccess-Orca (VO), a leading provider of complete data-based solutions enabling TV operators and service providers to deliver, secure, and monetize viewing experiences across all screens. Also present will be companies in the archiving sector such as Memorist and Cité de Mémoire, both of which offer an archive digitalization service.

In Europe, France remains the leading country in number of films produced and ranks first in terms of the number of active IPTV consumers. Similarly, its expertise is recognized in the field of training relating to technology, art, and post-production (special effects, image processing, real-time dubbing/subtitling, archiving, media asset management, and signal processing and their standards). Finally, it also stands out in the services it offers allowing platform management and perfect quality on any screen.

The France Pavilion will be located at the Sheikh Saeed Hall, stand S2-B30b.

The presentation catalogue of the France Pavilion is available here