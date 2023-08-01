Financial support and marketing expertise provided to 18 startups.

Group CEO Iñaki Ereño: Our sustainability strategy prioritizes human health and the environment.

400 guests and sustainability pioneers participated in the Bupa event.

Jeddah: Bupa Global selected 18 sustainability-focused startups worldwide that qualified in the finals of the Bupa Eco-Disruptive Live event. Held in London recently, the event attracted over 400 attendees, with 20 speakers discussing the importance of startups leading sustainable innovation.

Bupa Global CEO Iñaki Ereño expressed the company’s commitment to supporting sustainability startups in order to “explore new solutions to our most significant environmental challenges.”

He said: “As a major healthcare service provider to millions of people globally, Bupa understands the relationship between the environment and human health, and our sustainability strategy prioritizes both human health and the environment.”

Ereño expressed hope for other companies to join in supporting the next generation of sustainability pioneers and startups to accelerate innovation, take necessary actions to confront climate change, and reduce its impact on human health, especially during the current challenging economic situation that sustainability startups are facing in seeking support.

Bupa Arabia on Sustainability

Bupa Arabia Cooperative Insurance, a leading healthcare company in Saudi Arabia, integrates sustainability practices into all its operations to reduce energy consumption and environmental pollution and its negative impact.

Bupa Arabia has, taken up several initiatives to save water and electricity consumption, such as replacing conventional lighting with LED lights, installing water aerators at sales branches, timers in air conditioners, and lighting panels in Bupa Arabia buildings.

With these steps, the company aims to bring about a transformation in healthcare and make a positive impact on society in line with the sustainability goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Financial Support

For the Bupa Eco-Disruptive Live event, qualified startups selected by Bupa received financial support and marketing expertise to develop pioneering solutions and products that address climate change in new and innovative ways. Chosen from more than 1,000 applicants from around the world, the 18 startups were picked based on the positive impact of their work on health and the environment.

The qualifying finalists were awarded £25,000 each to develop a sustainable product applicable to Bupa's operations, and the winning startup will receive £200,000 annually to advance its idea.

Healthy Environment

Bupa Eco-Disruptive Live is a crucial step toward promoting a sustainable environment by supporting startups in developing more efficient healthcare technologies, which address climate change, preserve the environment, and provide health benefits.

The program aims to partner with startups and integrate their solutions into Bupa's products and services, driving innovation and sustainability in healthcare. The initiative was launched in 2021 as part of the company's sustainability strategy incorporating care for human health and the environment, preservation of a livable planet, and mitigation of the effects of climate change by achieving net-zero emissions by 2040 and limiting the rise in global temperatures.

Latest Innovations

During the event, Bupa Global showcased the latest eco-friendly and sustainable innovations from the participating startups, including “Clearbot,” an electric, self-driving and sustainable robot boat system that helps maintain and improve the physical health of the ocean and waterways we rely on, and "Upcycled Medica," a process that manufactures medical garments from recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) waste collected from the oceans.

Productive Discussions

The event included a wide range of discussions drawing more than 20 speakers, including sustainability impact investor and TV personality Deborah Meaden, futurist Shivvy Jervis, and 2022 Earthshot Prize winner and co-founder of NotPla Pierre Paslier.

In her opening speech at the event, Meaden exuded excitement about meeting with founders of the innovative startups. She said: “A healthy planet needs thriving innovators. Closer collaboration between businesses of all sizes can inspire sustainable solutions that have a much greater impact on the health of the planet and are critical to regenerating nature.”

About Bupa Arabia:

Bupa Arabia was founded in 1997 as a joint venture between Nazer group and Bupa. It became publicly listed company in 2008 with the most successful IPO in industry. Bupa Arabia is considered part of the Bupa Global network. The company delivers health cooperative insurance with international standards for individuals, families and the largest companies and establishments in the Kingdom. It also has a large network of care providers adding up to 1.2 million entities across 190 countries. Bupa Arabia is considered more than just a traditional health insurance company as it provides the most innovative healthcare services through its Tebtom program and insures an exceptional hospital experience through its Rahatkom program.

Bupa Arabia is characterized by a work environment that stimulates innovation and productivity

It is also considered one of the leading companies in women enablement and attracting Saudi Arabian youth, achieving over 70% Saudization rate.

