Dubai – BSA Law, a leading regional law firm headquartered in the UAE, hosted a prestigious event at their DIFC offices in collaboration with the French Ambassador to the UAE, H.E. Nicolas Niemtchinow, Institut Français in the UAE, and the French Embassy. The event, titled "Marché de l’art: les Émirats s’invitent sur l’échiquier international," aimed to explore the role of the UAE in the global art market.

BSA Partner Michael Kortbawi was among the panelists who participated in a lively discussion. He was joined by Lorenzo Fiaschi, Co-fondateur de la Galleria Continua; Nathalie Braz, Vice-chancelière de la Sorbonne Abu Dhabi et spécialiste de la propriété intellectuelle; Laure d’Hauteville, Fondatrice et directrice de la foire MENART et productrice et directrice de projets culturels; and Nathalie Choplain, Attachée culturelle de l’Ambassade de France aux Émirats Arabes Unis et architecte. Together, they shared valuable insights into the evolving landscape of the art industry.

The event also featured an awe-inspiring live art presentation by renowned artist Stef Kai, captivating the audience with her creativity and talent in real-time.

"We are honoured to have hosted such a distinguished gathering of experts and enthusiasts in the realm of art," said Michael Kortbawi. "The conversation we shared today underscores the UAE's growing prominence in the international art scene and highlights the importance of legal frameworks in supporting and protecting artistic endeavours. Art serves as a bridge between cultures, and events like these foster meaningful exchanges and partnerships.”

The event concluded with a networking session, allowing attendees to further engage in discussions and build connections within the art community, while admiring the various pieces on display from Stef Kai’s collection.

For more information about BSA Law and their upcoming events, visit www.bsabh.com.

About BSA:

BSA was founded in Dubai in 2001. Now headquartered in DIFC and with offices around the Middle East, BSA is now one of the region’s most prominent, full-service law firms. BSA helps people do business all over the Middle East. Irrespective of sector or size. With offices in Dubai, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Lebanon and Iraq, BSA helps organisations negotiate the maze of regional regulations, with people at the very heart of the business. BSA has consolidated on excellence-driven regional reach. The access to key local authorities and solid legal expertise across a broad spectrum of industries sets BSA apart as one of the few Dubai headquartered legal practices that have exceeded their original boundaries. To find out more visit www.bsabh.com

Social Media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/bsa-ahmadbinhezeem-and-associates/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bsa_bh

For media information, please contact:

Laura Davison

TishTash PR

E: laura@tishtash.com