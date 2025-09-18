Amman, Jordan – The British Council hosted a free capacity building workshop in Amman today under the theme “Reimagining Learning – Leveraging AI in Curriculum, Assessment & Engagement”. The event brought together more than 100 higher education professionals from across Jordan to explore the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in teaching and learning.

The event welcomed senior figures from Jordan’s education sector, including Prof. Thafer Assaraira, President of the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Commission, alongside UK higher education partners, Prof. Fiona Smart and Dr. Sean Morrissey from the University of Strathclyde.

The interactive workshop provided participants with hands-on activities, collaborative discussions, and expert-led sessions. It focused on the opportunities and challenges of integrating AI into curriculum design, assessment strategies, and student engagement.

Speaking at the opening, Alex Lambert, Country Director of the British Council in Jordan, said:

“This workshop is not just about technology, it’s about rethinking how we design curricula, assess learning, and engage students in ways that are more inclusive, innovative, and impactful. AI is rapidly becoming a core component of how we teach and learn, and with that comes a responsibility to ensure it is used ethically, inclusively, and in ways that truly enhance the student experience.”

Prof. Assaraira delivered a speech in which he affirmed: “AI has today become a driving force reshaping higher education, requiring universities to keep pace with this transformation by integrating AI tools into curricula and developing the skills of both students and academics alike.”

The workshop is part of the British Council’s ongoing commitment to supporting innovation in higher education, fostering collaboration between Jordanian and UK institutions, and building future-ready learning environments.

For more information, please contact: Razan.Kaloti@britishcouncil.org

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We support peace and prosperity by building connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and countries worldwide. We do this through our work in arts and culture, education and the English language. We work with people in over 200 countries and territories and are on the ground in more than 100 countries. In 2024–25 we reached 599 million people.

www.britishcouncil.org