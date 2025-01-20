United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Brighton College Dubai proudly hosted its first-ever TEDxBrighton College Dubai Youth event, “Bright Ideas for a Bright Future,” on 16th January. Held at the school campus, this inspiring event featured stand-out presentations by talented Prep school pupils, highlighting their innovative thinking and passion as they addressed pressing global challenges across themes of sustainability, innovation, and creativity.

Key talks included "The Power of Technology: Advancing Our World" by Cristian Minervini and Adam Breiter, which explored how technological advancements can address environmental challenges and drive progress, and “Future of Technology: From Fiction to Reality” by Sebastian Milne and Zidan Moti, which examined the transformative potential of emerging innovations in reshaping societies. Other highlights included “Painting the Planet Better” by Sofia Brooks and Coralie Sheehy, which focused on creative solutions for a more sustainable future, and “AI: Our Future or Our Destruction?” by Ethan Bera and Umar Sherrief, which delved into the ethical considerations surrounding artificial intelligence. Additionally, “Imagine That: How Creativity Can Change the World” by Maeve Gannon, inspired the audience with a thought-provoking exploration of the power of imagination in shaping our future.

The event featured keynote speaker Mr. Srihari Prahalad, a visionary entrepreneur and digital wellness advocate, who captivated the audience with his insights on incorporating healthier digital habits. As master of ceremonies, Mr. Prahalad brought his extensive TEDx experience to the stage, providing invaluable mentorship and inspiration to the pupils.

Sarah Brannon, Head of Preparatory School at Brighton College Dubai, commented, “This week, Prep school parents, pupils, and staff gathered together to listen to imaginative and powerful ideas, fuelled by vision and creativity, which was wonderful to see. TEDxBrighton College Dubai Youth created a space where pupils’ ideas worth spreading could emerge and thrive. It is about crafting ideas with precision, courage, and empathy—skills that shape future leaders, thinkers, and changemakers. We are immensely proud of all our young speakers for their courage to speak, to question, imagine, and to learn. The pupils had the great privilege of being mentored and supported not just by our staff but also by Mr. Srihari Prahalad, whose presence as master of ceremonies and keynote speaker was an additional highlight of the event.”

As a fully registered, independently organised TEDx event, TEDxBrighton College Dubai Youth reaffirmed the College’s commitment to nurturing confidence, creativity, and critical thinking among its pupils. The participating pupils, all members of the Sheikh Zayed Group, which provides special inspirational classes and personalised mentorship for talented pupils, demonstrated the values of innovation and perseverance while honing essential skills that prepare them to thrive academically, personally, and as changemakers of the future.

About Brighton College Dubai

Brighton College Dubai is a co-educational independent school that offers a distinctively British education to pupils aged from three to 18 years old. As the sister school of Brighton College UK, Brighton College Dubai has strong and tangible links to England’s ‘School of the Decade’, as named in the Sunday Times Parent Power League Table 2020.

Since launching its purpose-built campus in Al Barsha South in 2018 the College has been crowned by Schools Compared Top School Awards as ‘Best New School in the UAE 2018-2024’, whilst Which School Advisor credits the College for delivering “quite possibly the most outstanding early year’s practice in the UAE”. In addition, the College was recently graded as ‘Very Good’ by the KHDA and achieved ‘Outstanding’ in all areas of a recent British Schools Overseas report and has also celebrated outstanding GCSE and A-Level results. Talk Education describes the College as “One of the most desirable schools in the city”.

Brighton College Dubai is operated by Bloom Education, a Bloom Holding subsidiary, and delivers the highest standard British curriculum in the UAE, as well as inspiring pupils to appreciate and value local heritage and cultural diversity. As well as Brighton College Dubai, Bloom Education operates a Brighton College campus in Al Ain, rated Outstanding by ADEK and another in Abu Dhabi, renowned for its outstanding GCSE and A Level results.

For more information please visit: https://www.brightoncollegedubai.ae/

About Bloom Education

Bloom Education supports the development of future generations through partnerships with world-class international education brands, owns brand schools and nurseries, and the operation of UAE Charter Schools and New Generation Schools.



A pioneer in the Middle East education sector for more than 10 years, Bloom Education has introduced and operated leading American, English and International Baccalaureate curriculum education brands in the UAE market and has provided exceptional educational experiences and opportunities to more than 22,000 students. The partner of choice for international school brand Brighton College, Bloom Education has been entrusted to deliver and sustain the highest international standards locally and has been selected by Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) to operate the Abu Dhabi Charter Schools programme. Bloom Education has also been chosen by Emirates Schools Establishment (ESE) to operate schools in the Northern Emirates, as part of the ‘Ajyal’ (new ‘generation’) school initiative.

With a keen focus on providing the best educational opportunities to help craft better futures for the youth of the UAE, Bloom Education launched its first ‘own-brand’ premium IB school, Bloom World Academy, in Dubai in August 2022. The school has introduced many firsts in the UAE, such as Learning Achievement Passports (LAP), individual learning pathways and the later start time of 9am, allowing for students’ learning to be in balance with family life.

Bloom Education’s opportunity-rich environments allow it to nurture its community of students so they can reach their highest potential – intellectually, physically, socially, and emotionally and their success is reflected in the high quality of their graduates who continue their studies at leading universities around the world, including Ivy league and Russell Group.



As the global population grows and the world becomes increasingly competitive, Bloom Education remains committed to discovering the world's best educational brands whilst expanding its portfolio of premium own-brand schools and nurseries. Additionally, it continues to maintain high standards of operation in ADEK and ESE government schools. This strategic focus enables Bloom Education to provide world-class educational opportunities to an ever-increasing number of students.

For more information, please visit https://www.bloomeducation.com/