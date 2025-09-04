Doha, Qatar – The region’s digital transformation journey advances with the upcoming 2nd Annual “Digital Talent Ecosystem Dialogue-Qatar Edition,” scheduled for September 9-10, 2025, at JW Marriott Marquis City Center Doha.

Under the theme ‘Skills Igniting Future Readiness - Empowering Leaders - Talent, Technology & Culture,’ this high-impact forum brings together an unprecedented coalition of government leaders, global experts, and technology innovators to address how real-world digital transformations are reshaping talent development strategies across the region.

National Vision and Distinguished Leaders Driving the Transformation Agenda

The dialogue directly supports Qatar’s comprehensive government-led initiatives in digital transformation. The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology’s National Skilling Program aims to train 50,000 people in advanced digital skills by 2025, while the Ministry of Labour’s ‘Erada Programme,’ launched with MCIT and Microsoft, empowers young Qatari talent for the digital economy.

“A thriving digital economy begins with a connected talent ecosystem - where skills, innovation, and opportunity converge to shape the future,” emphasizes Abdullah Mohd Al-Khalifa, Human Resources Director at MCIT Qatar. This vision brings together regional thought leaders including Najlaa AlBuanain (Kahramaa), Dr. Corrie Block (Forbes Coaches Council), Gabriela Tom (Snoonu), Fatima Al-Fakhri (Institute of Public Administration, The Civil Service and Government Development Bureau), Elias Nahra (PwC Middle East), and Frederick Van Gysegem (Roland Berger).

The dialogue showcases diverse perspectives across sectors and regions. Dr. Max Renault from Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar highlights AI’s human potential: “The future of work is here! With AI, we can better apply behavioral science to augment human potential, bridge skills gaps, and create great workplace cultures.” From Oman, Abdulrahman Abdullah AlBusaidi (Ministry of Labor - Oman) demonstrates how “Smart Administration moves governments from bureaucracy to AI-driven efficiency” through their pioneering project. Saudi Arabia’s contribution comes from Abdulrhman M Jubairy of Aramco, who emphasizes: “The digital future belongs to those who empower youth today with minds, skills, and space to lead.”

Synthesizing these approaches, Mohammed Abdelhay, Managing Director of FranklinCovey Middle East observes: “Qatar is a powerful example of how vision and action can align to create lasting impact. By developing both technical skills and leadership capabilities, Qatar is building a workforce ready to lead with agility, collaboration, and purpose.” This recognition of Qatar’s balanced approach to technological advancement and human development underscores the dialogue’s significance as a platform for regional innovation.

Four Strategic Pillars Defining Qatar’s Digital Future

Skills – Practical strategies to close critical gaps through targeted upskilling initiatives. FranklinCovey Middle East (Silver Partner) will share principles-based leadership tools for applying new skills in real work settings. From PwC Middle East, Technology Consulting Senior Director Elias Nahra asserts that “creating a skills‑based society is key to building a more resilient workforce.” Talent – Frameworks for developing professionals in the digital age. British Council (Masterclass Partner) will spotlight language and communication as uniquely human skills that technology cannot replace. “In an era defined by algorithms and automation, it is our uniquely human ability to connect through language that will set us apart. At the British Council, we empower individuals in Qatar and beyond to speak with clarity, presence, and purpose -skills that technology can enable but never replace,” said Dr. Waseem Kotoub, Country Director, British Council Qatar. Technology – Exploring AI and automation as workforce enhancers rather than replacements. Shaffra (Technology Partner) will lead discussions on AI integration and metaverse applications. Muhammad Abdou, SkillUp MENA Co-founder and Chief Technical Officer, emphasizes that “AI can accelerate knowledge transfer and equip the workforce to meet market challenges more efficiently.” Culture underpins sustainable transformation, highlighting HR Leadership as Culture Architect in the Digital Age. As Najlaa AlBuanain powerfully notes, “Innovation thrives where learning is part of the culture-not a calendar,” creating ecosystems that “don’t just grow talent, but spark transformation” driving both human progress and organizational evolution.

Global Expertise Converging to Advance Qatar’s Talent Landscape

The dialogue brings together a powerful coalition of innovators collectively advancing Qatar’s talent landscape, including SkillUp MENA, Darwinbox, Adrenalin eSystems, Vistas Global, Perky People, almentor, Mercer, Disprz, Keka, and Vinsys. These forward-thinking organizations are catalyzing Qatar’s vision of becoming a knowledge-based economy through cutting-edge technologies, localized expertise, and innovative talent development frameworks.

Advancing a Collaborative Framework for Digital Talent Development

Piyush Gupta, Co-Founder & Director of Partnerships at Crafting Dialogue, articulates the event’s purpose: “We’re creating a platform where experts, industry, academia, and government come together to share practical solutions, forge strategic connections, and drive digital talent advancement. The future of work depends on such collaborations - accelerating innovation, leadership evolution, and building resilient workforces.”

As organizations navigate unprecedented technological disruption, the Digital Talent Ecosystem Dialogue arrives at a decisive moment, creating a blueprint for Qatar’s continued emergence as a digital talent powerhouse. Leaders committed to driving organizational transformation and workforce readiness are encouraged to secure their participation immediately.

For more information visit digitaltalentdialogue.com/qatar.