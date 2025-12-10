Abu Dhabi: Against a rapidly shifting media economy dominated by creators, fragmented audiences, and unprecedented technological disruption, global leaders at BRIDGE Summit 2025 converged on a central question: how can the world rebuild trust while financing a future-ready media ecosystem?

The panel, titled “Designing a Global Media Dealbook,” moderated by Resham Kotecha, Global Head of Policy at ODI, brought together Rt Hon Sir Oliver Dowden, John Darsie, and Joseph Oughourlian for a candid assessment of the risks and opportunities defining today’s information landscape.

Sir Oliver Dowden, former Deputy Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, warned that AI-driven misinformation and disinformation could become a potent tool for hostile actors, accelerating erosion of public confidence in civic institutions.

Governments, he noted, are often “five years behind the technology curve,” leaving societies exposed. While he advocated industry-led responsibility over sweeping regulation, he stressed the need for clear guardrails as creator content becomes the primary source of information for younger audiences.

“As governments we need to embrace this creativity, but we also need to look at what guardrails surround it,” he said. “One of the great things about BRIDGE Summit is that it bridges private sector and government, giving us the opportunity to discuss exactly this.”

John Darsie, CEO of SALT and Partner at SkyBridge, described the current investment climate as a “barbell”: early-stage creators attract capital, while growth-stage companies struggle due to thinning market liquidity and fewer IPO pathways.

He reinforced the reality that, despite investor interest in mission-driven ventures, economics still set the pace. “As investors, we prioritize people and companies we believe are telling the truth,” Darsie said. “But in reality, when you look at the deals, money is always going to flow where profits are.”

Joseph Oughourlian, President of PRISA and Founder of Amber Capital, argued that the rise of AI-generated content may ultimately push audiences back toward trusted media brands. With “more than half the content on the Internet produced by robots,” he said, the demand for verified, human-led journalism will strengthen.

He pointed to Warner’s USD 108 billion bid for Paramount as evidence that traditional media assets still hold strategic value, particularly in a world hungry for credibility.

Their collective message was clear: the future media ecosystem will depend on smart investment, credible institutions, and regulatory frameworks that safeguard information integrity without stifling innovation.

This session forms part of a 300+ session programme that reflects BRIDGE Summit’s scale and ambition. The debut edition of BRIDGE Summit takes place from 8–10 December 2025 at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi.