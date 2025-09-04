As part of its global preparatory Roadshow ahead of the highly anticipated Summit in Abu Dhabi from December 8–10, 2025

As part of its global preparatory Roadshow for BRIDGE Summit 2025 — the world’s largest gathering for the media, content, and entertainment industries — scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi from December 8–10, BRIDGE convened in Cairo, bringing together over 300 prominent leaders and innovators from media, arts, and content creation, along with editors-in-chief and major production and directing companies.

The event provided a strategic platform to present BRIDGE’s vision of building a global hub that fosters collaboration across media, content, and entertainment, elevating meaningful communication in sectors that shape public awareness and cultural taste. It also highlighted key tracks of the upcoming summit in Abu Dhabi.

The evening underscored Cairo’s role as one of the Arab world’s most influential cultural and media capitals, with a rich heritage and a renewed capacity for creativity and talent. Its selection as a stop in the global Roadshow reflects Egypt’s historical leadership in shaping the Arab cultural and media landscape and its strategic location as a vital bridge to Africa and emerging media markets. The evening also brought together top names from cinema, television, media, and content creation, including the acclaimed actress Yousra and veteran broadcaster Mahmoud Saad.

H.E. Dr. Jamal Mohammed Obaid Al Kaabi, Director General of the UAE National Media Office and Vice Chairman of BRIDGE, said: “From the very first moment of planning BRIDGE, Egypt was part of the picture. It was never merely an option, but a cornerstone. You cannot chart a map of influence in media, content, and entertainment without passing through Egypt — a country that has left its imprint on our collective consciousness long before we were aware of it, and that continues to be the Arab gateway to Africa and the world, and a center of coming change. Egypt’s voice has always been present and compelling — from cinema and theater to television, journalism, digital platforms, and social media.”

He added: “BRIDGE Summit 2025 is not just another event or a fleeting stop; it is a global platform that unites creators, investors, and policymakers in one space to generate value and opportunity. At BRIDGE, we do not bet on temporary fascination — we bet on lasting empowerment. We do not offer a passing showcase, but a comprehensive vision that restores media, content, and entertainment to their rightful place as pillars of development, culture, and civilization. Our impact will not be measured by applause, but by the lasting legacy we build in shaping identity, strengthening global collaboration, and empowering these sectors as foundations for the future of nations.”

Panel discussion: The future of media, content, and artificial intelligence

The evening featured a fireside conversation moderated by renowned Egyptian media figure Mahmoud Saad with H.E. Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi. The dialogue explored BRIDGE’s strategic vision as a global platform that goes beyond a traditional conference to become a permanent ecosystem for collaboration and creativity. It emphasized the summit’s role in transforming media, content, and entertainment from tools of momentary influence into an integrated industry generating cultural, social, and economic value.

The discussion also highlighted the transformative role of technology and artificial intelligence in shaping the future. A dedicated summit track will host leading experts and global companies to connect the technological revolution with media, content, and entertainment industries. BRIDGE’s distinguishing feature is its ability to build sustainable, cross-border partnerships and lay the foundation for a more inclusive global media ecosystem — opening a new chapter in the history of media, content, and entertainment.