Dubai – Breakbulk Middle East opened today at the Dubai World Trade Centre for its 10th edition, welcoming more than 11,000 expected visitors at a time when large-scale investment, geopolitical uncertainty and new trade corridors are reshaping how project cargo moves across the Middle East and beyond. H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs, inaugurated the event.

As governments across the GCC deploy capital into energy, infrastructure and industrial development, demand for complex cargo execution continues to rise. At the same time, heightened geopolitical risk, from maritime security to route disruption, is forcing logistics operators to reassess resilience, contingency planning and corridor optionality. These dynamics place project cargo and heavy-lift logistics at the centre of regional delivery and competitiveness.

Held under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, the event brought together public and private sector leaders to examine the future of infrastructure-led growth. “The UAE continues to invest strategically in infrastructure, energy and transport corridors that support economic growth and regional connectivity,” said H.E. Eng. Hessa Al Malek, Advisor to the Minister for Maritime Transport Affairs at the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure. “Events such as Breakbulk Middle East play an important role in bringing together public and private sector stakeholders to address the practical challenges of delivering complex projects at scale.”

Discussions on the opening day focus on accelerating project activity across the GCC, alongside the development of new trade and transport corridors linking the Gulf with the wider regional markets. These corridors are increasingly viewed as strategic alternatives that support execution certainty, reduce exposure to chokepoints and strengthen regional connectivity.

“As supply chains face increasing disruption, the ability to offer resilient, multimodal solutions has never been more critical,” said Shehab Mohamad Aljasmi, Chief Commercial Officer – Ports & Terminals, DP World GCC. “In 2025, Jebel Ali handled more than 5.6 million tonnes of breakbulk, a 6% year-on-year increase showing how integrated operations help keep project cargo moving reliably, even in volatile conditions.”

With ambitions to move up to 95 million tonnes of freight annually by 2045, GCC rail networks are emerging as a critical enabler of inland cargo movement, easing port congestion, reducing emissions and reshaping how project cargo moves between ports, industrial zones and project sites. Industry leaders gathering at Breakbulk Middle East are assessing how rapidly rail can be integrated into complex project logistics execution, alongside road and maritime transport.

“Project logistics today requires a far higher level of scenario planning, risk assessment and coordination across modes,” said Arnoud Dekkers, Head of Business Development, DHL Industrial Projects Middle East and Africa. “The discussions at Breakbulk Middle East reflect how the industry is adapting to geopolitical uncertainty while continuing to deliver oversized and high-value cargo safely and reliably.”

Alongside growth, geopolitical risk remains a defining factor for project logistics. Sessions address how security considerations, insurance exposure, route diversification and contingency planning are influencing operational decisions for oversized and high-value cargo, particularly in an environment of ongoing maritime disruption.

Dubai’s role as a global maritime hub continues to anchor regional trade, supported by sustained investment in ports, corridors and connectivity. Recent initiatives to strengthen regional and international routes underline the importance of operational resilience and infrastructure readiness in supporting project execution.

“Breakbulk Middle East provides a platform for industry leaders to examine how infrastructure investment, port capacity and multimodal integration are reshaping cargo flows across the region,” said Ben Blamire, Event Director for Breakbulk Middle East. “The 10th edition recorded unprecedented attendance from senior decision-makers, reflecting the scale of investment underway and the industry’s focus on execution”.

