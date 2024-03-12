Affecting over one billion lives globally[1], cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic diseases are the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for up to 20 million deaths annually.[2],[3],[4]

Cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic diseases are interconnected, co-exist, and can amplify one another, resulting in a significant burden on patients' lives.[5],[6],[7]

Boehringer Ingelheim hosted the ‘CRM Summit’, an expert engagement forum, to facilitate exchanges and discussions on the latest advances in the management of cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic diseases to help improve patient outcomes across India, the Middle East, and Africa.



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Boehringer Ingelheim, one of the world’s leading research-driven biopharmaceutical companies, hosted its ‘CRM Summit’, a dedicated event aimed at improving outcomes for patients living with cardiovascular, renal and metabolic (CRM) diseases, such as heart failure, type 2 diabetes, and chronic kidney disease. The expert engagement forum for healthcare professionals, gathered over 400 endocrinologists, nephrologists, cardiologists and primary care physicians from India, the Middle East and Africa, and was held on March 1st at the Conrad Etihad Towers Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

CRM diseases affect over one billion lives globally1 and are the leading cause of death worldwide, accounting for up to 20 million deaths annually.2,3,4 The intricate connection between the CRM systems signifies that disease in one system can often exert negative effects on others, increasing the risk of complications[8]. In light of this connection, extensive research has demonstrated that an integrated and multidisciplinary approach to treatment is essential for improving outcomes.

The ‘CRM Summit’ provided a forum for international and regional medical experts to present the latest research on the interconnected conditions, with an emphasis on the importance of early diagnosis and holistic management in enhancing patient outcomes.

Evren Ozlu, Head of Human Pharma at Boehringer Ingelheim for the India, Middle East, Turkey and Africa (IMETA) region, said, “At Boehringer Ingelheim, we are dedicated to alleviating the burden and improving outcomes for people affected by cardio-renal-metabolic diseases, their families, and healthcare systems. Beyond providing innovative treatments, we are committed to cultivating a collaborative network within the regional medical community. Forums like the ‘CRM Summit’ are instrumental in raising awareness about CRM diseases and discussing latest treatment advances, helping us fulfill our company’s purpose of transforming lives for generations.”

Prof. Alice Cheng, Endocrinologist at Trillium Health Partners & Unity Health Toronto, Associate Professor at the University of Toronto, Canada, said, “The number of people living with diabetes around the world is predicted to increase to 643 million by 2030.[9] With our improved understanding of cardiovascular, renal, and metabolic diseases, it is of utmost importance to embrace a mindset shift that recognizes the interconnectivity of these diseases and treats them accordingly. By adopting a holistic approach to treating type 2 diabetes patients, we can contribute to enhancing or even protecting their heart and kidney health.”

Dr. Ahmed Fathi ElKeraie, Professor of Internal Medicine and Nephrology, Alexandria Faculty of Medicine, Egypt, added, “Chronic kidney disease, a renal condition, affects 1 in 3 diabetes patients.[10] Forums like the ‘CRM Summit’ play a pivotal role in raising awareness about the interconnectivity of cardio-renal-metabolic diseases. Moreover, they highlight the importance of early diagnosis and intervention for improving patient health and quality of life.”

As a leading biopharmaceutical company, Boehringer Ingelheim is comitted to bringing value through innovation to patients living with CRM disease. The company takes a long-term and holistic approach to improving the health of patients affected by these interconnected conditions. By driving life forward and leading the science that results in breakthrough therapies, Boehringer Ingelheim stays true to its purpose of improving the health of communities today, and for generations to come.

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that transform lives, today and for generations to come. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term, sustainable perspective. More than 53,000 employees serve over 130 markets in the two business units Human Pharma and Animal Health. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com

For more information, please contact:

Stephanie El Khoury

Manager, Human Pharma Communications IMETA, Corporate Affairs

Boehringer Ingelheim

Email: stephanie.el_khoury@boehringer-ingelheim.com

[1] Schechter M, Melzer Cohen C, Yanuv I, et al. Epidemiology of the diabetes-cardio-renal spectrum: a cross-sectional report of 1.4 million adults. Cardiovascular Diabetology. 2022;21(1):104. doi:10.1186/s12933-022-01521-9

[2] Non communicable diseases. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/noncommunicable-diseases. Last accessed: October 2023.

[3] Vos T, Lim SS, Abbafati C, et al. Global burden of 369 diseases and injuries in 204 countries and territories, 1990–2019: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2019. The Lancet. 2020;396(10258):1204-1222. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(20)30925-9

[4] Wang H, Naghavi M, Allen C, et al. Global, regional, and national life expectancy, all-cause mortality, and cause-specific mortality for 249 causes of death, 1980–2015: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2015. The Lancet. 2016;388(10053):1459-1544. doi:10.1016/S0140-6736(16)31012-1

[5] Norhammar A, Bodegard J, Eriksson JW, et al. Cost of healthcare utilization associated with incident cardiovascular and renal disease in individuals with type 2 diabetes: A multinational, observational study across 12 countries. Diabetes, Obesity and Metabolism. 2022;24(7):1277-1287. doi:10.1111/dom.14698

[6] Murphy A, Palafox B, Walli-Attaei M, et al. The household economic burden of non-communicable diseases in 18 countries. BMJ Global Health. 2020;5(2):e002040. doi:10.1136/bmjgh-2019-002040

[7] Shah CH, Dave CV. Healthcare costs associated with comorbid cardiovascular and renal conditions among persons with diabetes, 2008–2019. Diabetology & Metabolic Syndrome. 2022;14(1):179. doi:10.1186/s13098-022-00957-z

[8] Interconnection between cardiovascular, renal and metabolic disorders: A narrative review with a focus on Japan - PMC (nih.gov)

[9] IDF Diabetes Atlas

[10] Diabetes and Chronic Kidney Disease | CDC