Under the auspices of the Egyptian Ministry of Supply and Internal Trade, the 6th edition of BiznEX Riyadh, held from January 28 to 31, 2024 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center. Themed "Your Opportunity for the Future... Your Path to KSA," the event established itself as a key platform for exploring investment and business prospects, particularly in the franchising sector.

As the exclusive representative of the Egyptian pavilion at the Saudi International Commercial Franchise Exhibition, BiznEX will present a vast range of investment options, spanning franchising and partnerships in various fields such as legal, accounting, and marketing. The exhibition, targeting business and investment growth in Egypt and the Middle East, emerged as a vital platform for fostering collaboration between government agencies, business and financial institutions, and industry specialists, thereby innovating and driving the investment landscape in the Arab world.

In presence of Dr. Malak Al Ashiry, Founder and CEO of Biznex Holding Company; Ambassador Ahmed Farouk, representative of the Arab Republic of Egypt to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and Mr. Osama Pasha, the Head of the Egyptian Trade Representative Office in Jeddah, the stage is set for a convergence of leadership and collaboration.

Aligned with the economic visions of Egypt and Saudi Arabia for 2030, BiznEX's primary goal this year is to secure global expansion for entrepreneurs and businessmen. By providing a dedicated platform for franchisees, the event set to promote growth in the business and investment sectors in both countries. This approach will not only highlight investment opportunities through partnerships with successful international brands but also offered substantial and consistent returns.

BiznEX Riyadh, as the MENA region's largest new business hub, features over 200 international and local brands. This year's event will transform networking into limitless investment opportunities, marking a new milestone in the regional business landscape. The exhibition attracts a significant number of investors and businessmen, underlining the growing economic ties and potential for collaboration between Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Malak Al Ashiry, Founder and CEO of BiznEx Holding, commented on the event's far-reaching launch: “Catalyzing pivotal market trends, BiznEX Riyadh will play a crucial role in unveiling the dynamic potential of the GCC markets, particularly leveraging Saudi Arabia's robust and rapidly expanding economy, which represents 25% of the Arab national product. This Expo will not only demonstrate the region's significant stature on the global economic stage but also align with our commitment to nurturing a collaborative business environment, adapting to evolving investment opportunities in the region.”

Supported by leading sponsors like Dice Sport & Casual Wear, Shatta, and COTTONIL Misr Company, BiznEX Riyadh has not only set a new standard for international business expos but also open new doors for economic opportunities and partnerships in the Gulf. As a result, it has set a new benchmark for international business expos, paving the way for future collaborations and economic growth within the Gulf region.

A conference and a session will be held on the sidelines of the exhibition to discuss investment opportunities in various fields and the latest business developments in the Egyptian market under the title of safe investment in franchising in the presence of both Dr. Malak Al-Ashary CEO of biznex holding company, Mrs. Shirin Shatta CEO of Shatta company, Mrs. Maryam Nagy general manager of dice, Mr. George Mitri Chief Executive Officer of Council Masters, Mr. Osama Suleiman Director of development for Mongini, Mr. Mohamed Basel samaka Chief Executive Officer of Cottonil.

Biznex exhibition hosted sponsors led by DICE, Shata and Cottonil, with a selection of exhibitors such as Tayaki, Mawlana, Hawarina, Alex Fallah, Mongini, United toys, CIRCLE K, and MAX GYM. These are among large brands with an ancient industrial background that have already succeeded in achieving significant expansion and spread within Egypt through franchise systems, and are therefore one of the most important exhibiting, participating and sponsoring companies for the Egyptian pavilion at the exhibition.