Riyadh - Kingdom of Saudi Arabia:

Biznex Holding, the exclusive representative of the Egyptian pavilion within the Saudi International Commercial Franchise Exhibition, announced the launch of the sixth edition of the BiznEX International Exhibition from January 28 to 31, 2024, under the theme "Your Opportunity for the Future... Your Path to KSA" at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This exhibition is one of the largest international exhibitions for commercial franchising globally.

BiznEX, the International Investment and Commercial Franchise Exhibition, serves as the premier platform for showcasing live commercial investment opportunities, including the franchise model and various forms of investment partnerships. It also provides opportunities for legal, accounting, and marketing deals with service providers. The exhibition aims to explore and implement investment and business opportunities within Egypt and across the Middle East, bringing together government entities, business and financial institutions, and administrative experts to develop and reshape the investment scene in the Arab world.

Over the past five years, the BiznEX Exhibition has attracted more than 35,000 visitors, 500 exhibitors, and facilitated over 450 business deals. It serves as a hub for discussing investment opportunities in various fields and the trends of business developments in the Egyptian market, with the presence of a stellar line-up of ministers, officials, representatives of government entities, experts, business management consultants, and major brands in Egypt and the Middle East.

Moreover, BinEX incubates a significant number of executive government officials, major brand owners in Egypt and the Middle East, entrepreneurs, and project managers. The exhibition covers strategies, implementation, and training of staff, market studies, operational mechanisms, and expansion plans, aiming to achieve the best examples of commercial franchise rights.

Malak Al Ashiry, Founder and CEO of BiznEx Holding, the organizing company of the BiznEX Investment and Commercial Franchise Exhibition, stated “The goal of the BiznEX is to make it an annual event that allows various entities and businesses to keep pace with business and market developments, explore all the investment opportunities available, and find the most suitable projects in terms of cost, establishment, and principles during the investor's quest for opportunities.”

Al Ashiry added that this year's exhibition is held under the slogan "Your Opportunity for the Future... Your Path to KSA," aligning with the expansion trends in the Egyptian market and increasing competition. The primary goal is to create investment opportunities for other investors through the success of local brands to expand inside and outside Egypt, particularly in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The exhibition also provides a platform to showcase Egyptian brands and attract interested investors from within and outside KSA, allowing exhibitors and participants to meet and network with business owners to foster their investments and present expansion opportunities locally and internationally.

The BiznEX Exhibition, under the theme "Your Opportunity for the Future... Your Path to KSA," will be held for four days from January 28 to 31, 2024, at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia within the Saudi International Commercial Franchise Exhibition. The exhibition covers an area of 10,000 square meters and targets over 200 brands from multiple countries, as well as more than 18,000 investors and businessmen.

BiznEX boasts multiple sponsors, with Dice Sport & Casual Wear and Shatta taking the lead as platinum sponsors of the exhibition. Furthermore, COTTONIL Misr Company holds the position of gold sponsor. These companies bring substantial industrial expertise and have successfully expanded their reach in Egypt through commercial franchise systems. As key exhibitors, participants, and sponsors of the Egyptian pavilion, they contribute significantly to the success of the exhibition.

